Carole King is the writer behind a lot of hits, both for herself and other artists. But one of her early hits was “The Loco-Motion”, a song King wrote with her then-husband, Gerry Goffin. “The Loco-Motion” is Little Eva’s first single, and only No. 1 hit. At the time, Little Eva (whose real name is Eva Boyd) was King’s babysitter.

After the success of “The Loco-Motion”, King tried to write another song for Little Eva, with “One Fine Day”. But unlike “The Loco-Motion”, which was a perfect fit for Little Eva, “One Fine Day” didn’t sound right for her unique voice. Instead, King took “One Fine Day” to The Chiffons.

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“One Fine Day” is The Chiffons’ second and final Top 10 hit. The song follows “He’s So Fine”, the group’s only No. 1 single. King knew The Chiffons after playing piano on “He’s So Fine” in the studio for them.

Although this particular song didn’t work for Little Eva, King did write other songs for her, also with Goffin. Little Eva’s follow-up single, “Keep Your Hands Off My Baby”, was written by the two of them. It became a Top 10 hit. Sadly, Little Eva only had one more moderate hit after that song, with “Swinging On A Star”. That song was a duet with Big Dee Irwin.

Other Artists Who Recorded “One Fine Day” by Carole King

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“One Fine Day” starts with, “One fine day / You’ll look at me / And you will know / Our love was meant to be / One fine day / You’re gonna want me for your girl.

The Chiffons might have been the first act to record “One Fine Day”. However, they aren’t the only ones to be drawn to this uptempo tune. Numerous other artists later put their own spin on this song, including Cliff Richard, The Carpenters, Rita Coolidge, and Natalie Merchant, among others.

Not surprisingly, King also recorded a version of “One Fine Day”. Still, King’s version wasn’t released until 1980. The only single from Pearls: Songs of Goffin and King, a record of songs written by the pair, “One Fine Day” became King’s final Top 20 hit at radio.

Although it may be an anomaly for some singer-songwriters, King often recorded songs she wrote, which were also recorded by other artists. Among the songs that King released on her own are “You’ve Got A Friend” by James Taylor and Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman”.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns