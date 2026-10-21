Born 33 Years Ago Today in Tennessee, the Genre-Bending Country Star Who Made History With Simultaneous No. 1 Hits Across Five Billboard Charts

On this day (October 21) in 1993, Kane Allen Brown was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A biracial child raised by a single mother, Brown has spoken openly about battling racism in the early stages of his country music career. It didn’t slow him down, however — in October 2017, he made history as the first artist to ever simultaneously lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts with the Lauren Alaina feature “What Ifs”. With four albums and 14 country radio chart-toppers under his belt, Brown is just getting started. Today we’re revisiting his rise to country music fame in honor of his 33rd birthday.

Kane Brown Doesn’t Fit Into a Specific Box

Growing up around northern Georgia and southern Tennessee, Kane Brown’s mother shaped his early musical tastes, almost exclusively playing ’90s country staples like Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and Sugarland.

Videos by American Songwriter

Like many teenagers, he began branching out in middle school, expanding his musical palate to include everyone from Usher and Sisqó to AC/DC and Kid Rock.

Brown found himself returning to country music during his junior year of high school, which coincided with the rise of Florida Georgia Line’s bro-country smash “Cruise”. Around this time, he also discovered the work of Chris Young, who rose to fame after winning season four of the reality singing competition program Nashville Star.

“When I found out about him, I studied every song, from his first album all the way down to what he has now, and that’s where I found myself wanting to sing,” Brown told the New York Times in 2022.

The Road to Virality

Inspired by middle school classmate Lauren Alaina — who finished second on season 10 of American Idol — Kane Brown decided to try his luck on reality TV in the 2010s. In 2013, he made the cut for The X Factor, but quit when the producers wanted him to join a boy band.

Instead, Brown took to Facebook, where he frequently posted covers by Brantley Gilbert, Billy Currington, Alan Jackson, and more.

In 2014, he raised funds via the crowdfunding site Kickstarter to produce a six-song EP, Closer. Released in June 2015, Closer just missed debuting in the top 20 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, arriving at number 22.

Amassing a strong following, Brown’s 2015 rendition of George Strait’s “Check Yes Or No” went viral with more than seven million views. On October 21, 2015 — his 22nd birthday — he self-released an original song, “Used to Love You Sober”, which climbed to number two on Billboard’s Country Digital Songs chart based on just two days of sales.

Finding Mainstream Success

Signing with Sony Music Nashville in early 2016, Kane Brown opened for Florida Georgia Line that summer.

In December of the same year, he released his self-titled full-length debut album. Reaching the top of the U.S. country albums chart, it also saw him team up with childhood friend Lauren Alaina on “What Ifs”, which would become Brown’s first-ever number-one single.

Play video

In 2018, his sophomore album Experiment gave Brown his first-ever number-one hit on the Billboard 200. It also spawned two more number-one Country Airplay singles with “Good as You” and “Homesick”.

Brown added to his musical catalog with 2022’s Different Man and 2025’s The High Road. The latter yielded two additional number-one Country Airplay hits with “I Can Feel It” and “Miles On It”, his second collaboration with dubstep artist Marshmello.

Where Is He Now?

Kane Brown married his wife, Katelyn, in 2018. They have since welcomed three children, two daughters and a son.

In early 2026, the country singer-songwriter confirmed he is working on his fifth studio album. Recently, he teamed up with Shania Twain for the rock-oriented “Boots”.

[RELATED: Kane Brown Says He Owes Chris Young an Apology: “I Was a Bad Friend”]

“I’m working on myself a lot, so it’s just going to be a new era of Kane Brown,” he told Music Mayhem.

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM