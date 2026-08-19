Kane Brown Says He Owes Chris Young an Apology: “I Was a Bad Friend”

Back in November 2020, Chris Young and Kane Brown joined forces on the hit song “Famous Friends.” The name fit both singers as they were famous and friends. At the time of the song’s release, it climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay. On the US Hot Country Songs, it landed at No. 2. The song was such a hit for Young that he decided to open a bar with the same name. But when hoping that Brown would be there during its grand opening, apparently, the singer missed the event.

On June 24, Young added his name to the growing list of singers who own a bar or restaurant in Nashville. With the event a major milestone for the singer, he welcomed friends, family, and fans to take part in the celebration. And Brown was on that list. But when the day came, the hitmaker wasn’t there.

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Speaking with Country Countdown USA, Brown admitted that he hated the idea of having to miss the opening of a bar he helped create. “I was supposed to go to the opening. I was a bad friend and didn’t make it.”

[RELATED: Kane Brown Joins Broadway Boom With New Nashville Bar]

Kane Brown And Chris Young Are Still Buddies

With life unpredictable and chaotic, Brown carried that guilt of missing Young’s big night with him. Although he couldn’t change the fact that he wasn’t there for the grand opening, the singer made it clear he knew just how much the milestone meant to his longtime friend.

While not the best moment for Brown, Young wasn’t about to let one mishap ruin a friendship that has lasted years. When releasing “Famous Friends”, he insisted, “Kane and I have gotten to know each other over the years. From him being on tours with me, from us writing together, from me guesting on his album in the past.”

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Young even pointed to their friendship being a key component to the song’s success. “All of this stuff came together. [The song] is fun, it’s super uptempo and I got to sing with my buddy Kane. All of this worked out as perfect as it possibly could on one song.”

Brown might not have been there when Young opened the doors to Famous Friends, but their friendship was built on more than one moment. After years of touring, writing, and making music, the two had plenty of famous memories to fall back on.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)