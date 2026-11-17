On this day (November 17) in 1966, Jeff Buckley was born in Anaheim, California. He started his career as a session guitarist. Then, he moved across the country and built a following as a performer. His debut album sold well. Unfortunately, though, he died while working on his sophomore release. Ten years later, his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” was released as a single, and it became Buckley’s only top 10 hit.

Buckley was the son of singer/songwriter Tim Buckley. However, they only met once, when the younger Buckley was eight. His father overdosed and died months later. However, he still grew up surrounded by music. In fact, music was one of the only constants he had in his childhood. He and his mother, a classically trained cellist and pianist, moved often. Later, his stepfather introduced him to the world of rock and roll with records from Jimi Hendrix, the Who, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin. The latter’s Physical Graffiti was the first album he owned. He decided to become a professional musician when he was 12, not long after he began learning to play guitar.

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Later, Buckley spent a few years in Los Angeles playing in several bands across various genres. He played jazz, roots rock, reggae, and metal. He also played funk and R&B studio sessions, according to his website.

Jeff Buckley Makes His Debut

Jeff Buckley made his singing debut during a 1991 tribute to his late father, Greetings from Tim Buckley. During the show, he met Gary Lucas, who invited him to join the group Gods and Monsters. He left the group after a few performances and embarked on his solo career.

His most notable early performances were at an Irish coffee house in New York called Sin-é. That’s where a representative from Columbia Records discovered him. He released his debut EP, Live at Sin-é in November 1993. He released his sole studio album, Grace, in August 1994.

In 1997, Buckley was working on his sophomore album in Memphis, Tennessee. His band arrived in town on May 29. That evening, he went swimming in the Wolf River Harbor, under the Memphis Suspension Railway bridge. The wake from a passing tugboat pulled him under and he drowned. Passengers on the American Queen discovered his body on the Wolf River six days later.

A Posthumous Hit

Leonard Cohen wrote and released “Hallelujah” in 1984, for his album Various Positions. Velvet Underground founder John Cale recorded his version for the 1991 Cohen tribute album I’m Your Fan. The next year, he released it on his album Fragments of a Rainy Season. According to Songfacts, Jeff Buckley added the song to his repertoire after hearing Cale’s version.

Columbia Records released Buckley’s “Hallelujah” in May 2007, 10 years after his death. It reached No. 7 on the Hot 100, giving the late singer/songwriter his only top 10 hit. Moreover, his rendition is the best-selling and most critically lauded.

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“Whoever listens carefully to ‘Hallelujah’ will discover that it’s a song about sex, about love, about life on earth,” Buckley said. “The hallelujah is not a homage to a worshiped person, idol, or god, but the hallelujah of the orgasm. It’s an ode to life and love.”

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