51 Years Ago Today, We Lost the Singer-Songwriter Who Posthumously Helped Launch His Estranged Son’s Career

On this day (June 29) in 1975, singer-songwriter Tim Buckley died of an overdose in his Los Angeles, California, home. He had recorded in multiple genres and gathered a cult following over the course of his short career. He also had a son, Jeff Buckley, with his first wife, Mary Guibert. However, he abandoned Guibert while she was pregnant and divorced her before their son was a year old. Later, a tribute concert would help the younger Buckley launch his career.

Buckley discovered his love of music while sifting through his mother’s record collection as a child. Progressive jazz artists like Miles Davis were the first to leave an impression on him. His father introduced him to country artists like Johnny Cash and Hank Williams. He was only 13 when the folk music boom of the early 1960s hit, inspiring him to pick up the banjo.

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While in high school, Buckley met Larry Beckett, who would be his lifelong friend and lyricist. Over the next few years, he played in or formed several bands, playing a variety of folk-influenced styles. Finally, in the mid-60s, he performed at It’s Boss, a club in Los Angeles. After the show, he met Jimmy Carl Black, the drummer for the Mothers of Invention. Black connected Buckley with their manager, Herb Cohen, according to Goldmine.

Tim Buckley’s Career Takes Off

Tim Buckley’s association with Herb Cohen led to a recording contract with Elektra Records. He released his self-titled debut album through the label in 1966. Goodbye and Hello came a year later. Happy Sad, his most successful album, peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard 200 in 1969. His next release, Blue Afternoon, was his last to chart, peaking at No. 192.

Some of his best-known work came in the 1970s. He released Lorca and Starsailor in 1970. Greetings from L.A. and Sefronia followed in 1972 and ’73, respectively. Finally, he released his final album, Look at the Fool, in 1974.

Buckley’s following ebbed and flowed over the years as his style changed. However, interest in his catalog surged after his death in 1975. There was enough renewed interest that six years later, in 1991, producer Hall Willner organized a tribute concert, featuring a performance by the late singer/songwriter’s estranged son.

A Tribute Launches Jeff Buckley’s Career

Jeff Buckley was only eight years old when Tim Buckley died. The pair had only met once, shortly before the elder Buckley’s death. Jeff wasn’t invited to his father’s funeral. So, when he was offered a slot on the tribute concert, Hello from Tim Buckley at St. Ann’s Church in Brooklyn, New York, he took it, hoping for closure. That was the first time he’d performed his late father’s music. It was also his first public performance.

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Gary Lucas accompanied Buckley for “I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain,” a song his father had written about him and his mother. He returned to the stage later in the evening to perform two more songs.

His performance at the tribute caught the ears of many music industry figures. It also sparked a relationship with Lucas and an invitation to join his band Gods and Monsters. After a brief period with the band, Buckley left and embarked on his solo career.

“I sacrificed something for my father’s memory,” he said. “Technically, the tribute will be seen as my debut in New York, which it really wasn’t. It wasn’t my work, it wasn’t my life,” he added. “It bothered me that I hadn’t been to his funeral, that I’d never been able to tell him anything. I used that show to pay my last respects.”

Featured Image by Ian Dickson/Redferns