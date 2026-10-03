Born 75 Years Ago Today in England, the Genre-Hopping, Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter, and Bassist Who Led One of the 1980s’ Most Successful Bands

On this day (October 2) in 1951, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner was born in Wallsend, Northumberland, England. But you’d likely recognize him as Sting, who got his start as the lead singer, bassist, and primary songwriter for the Police. Selling more than 75 million records, the band gained a global following with hit songs like “Every Breath You Take”, “Roxanne”, and “Message in a Bottle”.

While the Police emerged from the British punk scene in the late 1970s, Sting’s musical journey has crossed multiple genre lines — from jazz to reggae to medieval folk.

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There’s even something in there for the country music fans. The singer has scored CMT Award nominations for “Always On My Side” featuring Sheryl Crow (2007) and “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” featuring Vince Gill (2012).

With a combined 100 million records sold between the Police and his subsequent solo career, Sting boasts 18 Grammy Awards and has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards as well as a Tony Award. Today, we’re taking a trip through his remarkable career in honor of his 75th birthday.

How Gordon Sumner Became Sting

The eldest of four children born to a hairdresser mother and milkman father, Gordon Sumner’s grand musical ambitions began when the Queen of England waved to him from a Rolls-Royce near the shipyards of his hometown.

Just 10 years old, Sumner was “infected with the idea that I didn’t want to be in this street, I didn’t want to live in this house, I didn’t want to end up in the shipyard — I wanted to be in that f—ing car.”

Learning to play bass as a child, Sumner held various jobs after leaving school in 1969, including teaching. Between working and classes, he played with a variety of bands such as the Phoenix Jazzmen.

Sumner’s standard practice uniform was a yellow-and-black sweater that resembled a bee or wasp, which led to his bandmates christening him “Sting.” The name stuck.

“My children call me Sting, my mother calls me Sting, who is this Gordon character?” he once joked.

The Police

In January 1977, Sting joined forces with drummer Stewart Copeland and guitarist Henry Padovani to form the earliest version of the Police in London. (Andy Summers would replace Padovani on guitar by year’s end.)

While they got their start in the 1970s British punk movement, punk was always more of an aesthetic than a sound for the Police. They leaned heavily into influences including jazz, reggae, progressive and pub rock.

In April 1978, the Police had their first taste of chart success with “Roxanne”, a song Sting had written after seeing prostitutes near the band’s seedy hotel in Paris, France. With its title inspired by a character from the 19th-century French play Cyrano de Bergerac, “Roxane” peaked at number 12 on the UK singles chart.

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Despite lasting less than a decade, the Police released five UK chart-topping albums and collected six Grammy Awards. Their final album, 1983’s Synchronicity, was responsible for three of those trophies. Its lead single, “Every Breath You Take”, ruled the U.S. pop chart for eight weeks.

Solo Success

The Police’s breakup was less of a split and more of a mutual agreement to go in separate directions. Sting released his jazz-inflected solo debut, The Dream of the Blue Turtles, in 1985.

All told, he has released 15 solo albums, including 1991’s platinum-selling The Soul Cage.

[RELATED: 43 Years Ago, The Police Began an Impressive No. 1 Streak With the Most Misunderstood Song of All Time]

A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Sting has appeared on Broadway, played with renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and earned Oscar nods for songs such as “My Funny Friend and Me” from The Emperors New Groove.

Featured image by Ebet Roberts/Redferns