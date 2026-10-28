Born 96 Years Ago Today in Arkansas, the Country Guitarist Who Grew Up Down the Road From Johnny Cash and Later Played With Hank Williams

On this day (October 28) in 1930, Gerald Delmar “Tommy” Tomlinson was born in Hampton, Arkansas. Getting his start on the popular Louisiana Hayride program, the guitarist became a fixture on country singer Johnny Horton’s best-known hits, including “The Battle of New Orleans” and “North of Alaska”. On November 5, 1960, Tomlinson was seriously injured in the car crash that claimed Horton’s life near Milano, Texas.

Tommy Tomlinson passed away from heart failure at age 51 on April 8, 1982. Today, we’re honoring his life and musical contributions on what would have been his 96th birthday.

Videos by American Songwriter

Who Was Tommy Tomlinson?

Only a short distance separated Gerald “Tommy” Tomlinson from one of the greatest country stars of all time. The Tomlinson family farm was located just a few miles from Johnny Cash’s family farm between Kingsland and Tinsman, Arkansas.

Unfortunately, a devastating flood forced both families out in 1940. The Tomlinsons moved to Minden, Louisiana, while the Cashes headed to Dyess, Arkansas.

A resourceful, curious child with a fascination for guitars, Gerald once fashioned his own instrument from a can of bug spray. He would eventually get his hands on the real thing when older brother Bill joined the U. S. Navy during World War II.

Bill left his guitar behind, hoping the instrument would keep his younger brother out of trouble. After learning a few chords from a friend, Gerald had started his own band by age 15, playing bar dances and other social events.

By his own account, he shared a stage with the legendary Hank Williams before joining the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1951. A fellow serviceman nicknamed him “Tommy” as a play on his surname, and the nickname stuck.

His Musical Career

Although wounded in both legs during his service in the Korean War, Tommy Tomlinson completed his full three-year enlistment.

Following an honorable discharge in 1954, he returned to Louisiana, finding work as a guitarist on Shreveport’s ever-popular Louisiana Hayride radio program. By 1955, Tomlinson had linked up with Hayride regular Johnny Horton and bassist Tillman Franks.

Four years later, they notched a number-one hit with the Grammy-winning “Battle of New Orleans”.

Play video

The following year, they performed the title track for the John Wayne film North to Alaska. In between touring with Horton, Tomlinson played with other artists like Johnny Cash.

A Tragic Accident

After finishing up a late-night gig at the Skyline Club in Austin on November 4, 1960, Johnny Horton, Tommy Tomlinson, and Tillman Franks loaded up the car and hit the road for Shreveport.

They were near the small town of Milano when their vehicle collided with an oncoming truck on a bridge. Horton died en route to the hospital, while the others sustained serious injuries. Tomlinson’s wounds were so severe that doctors had to amputate his leg four months later.

Despite the tragedy, Tomlinson returned to the road within a year. He continued to play and tour in the years afterward, also writing songs such as “Heaven’s Just a Prayer Away” for Dolly Parton and Norma Jean.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1959, a Poem Written by a High School Teacher Became Johnny Horton’s Biggest Hit]

In his later year, Tommy Tomlinson formed his own band called the Country Connection. Following the band’s performance in Shreveport on April 7, 1982, Tomlinson suffered heart failure and died the next day at age 51.

Featured image courtesy of Discogs.com