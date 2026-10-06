Bruce Springsteen Teams With Dave Grohl for First Performance of Neil Young Classic in 22 Years

When putting the finishing touches on Tom Morello’s Power to the People Festival, organizers pulled out all the stops as the event featured special performances from Joan Baez and Nathaniel Rateliff. But that was just the start as the night included a historic moment that showcased the talents of Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, Morello, and Bruce Springsteen. Joining forces on one stage for one night, the supergroup decided to take a stand with Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

While most people spent the weekend watching football, grilling, and enjoying the last bit of warm weather, in Maryland, the temperatures were heating up as the Power to the People Festival brought some of rock music’s biggest names together. With Morello already promising a night centered around music and activism, the festival certainly lived up to its name.

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With the performance shared online, the video climbed over 30,000 views with fans praising the “epic” cover. “Epic! Some of the best people on the planet.” Another person added, “Still the Boss.” And for one fan, they declared, “Real patriots.”

[RELATED: 4 Neil Young Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks]

The History Of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”

It should come as no surprise that the performance stirred some emotions among fans. Released in 1989, “Rockin’ in the Free World” was written by Young while on tour with his band The Restless. Although the title of the track might sound like a celebration, the lyrics highlighted a much different view of what Young considered the free world. That world included citizens struggling with homelessness, poverty, and drug addiction.

Although showcasing the dark side of freedom, Young also lashed out at the Bush administration when it came to the Thousand Points of Light initiative. The Bush administration hoped the initiative would encourage people to participate more in their communities and volunteer.

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Once the song hit the airwaves, it climbed the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. It also led to Young performing the same song on Saturday Night Live that same year.

More than three decades after Young first released “Rockin’ in the Free World,” the song clearly hadn’t lost its ability to make a statement. And with Grohl, Matthews, Morello, and Springsteen standing together behind it, the rock anthem was introduced to a new generation.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)