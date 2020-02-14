Critically acclaimed, Grammy® award-nominated songstress Cam delivered two incredible debut performances of her new single, “Till There’s Nothing Left” on both The Today Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Till There’s Nothing Left” is the first offering from her forthcoming, highly anticipated sophomore album, due out later this year.



Prolific and adored, Cam has had a tremendous start in the industry. She took the world of country music by storm with her 2015 critically acclaimed full-length debut, Untamed. The record not only bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 and registered at #2 on the Top Country Albums Chart, but it also yielded her double-platinum GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM-nominated smash single, “Burning House,” which remains the best-selling country song by a female solo artist since its release in 2015.



Since then, Cam has continued to thrive as both a songwriter and musician. She lent her writing voice to Miley Cyrus’ 2015 album, Bangerz, co-wrote “Palace” with Sam Smith for his 2017 album, The Thrill of It All (the song also became the soundtrack for an exquisite Apple commercial), and teamed up with Diplo for the genre-bending Thomas Wesley debut, “So Long.” She has consistently sold-out shows across the globe, cementing her status as an international powerhouse on stage. She performed alongside Sam Smith for 4 sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London and joined him on his 2018 North American tour, opened for Harry Styles at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, delivered standout festivals sets including the coveted sunset slot at Stagecoach in 2019, headlined top venues across Europe and Australia, and performed a “game-changing” (Rolling Stone) debut-headline gig at The Ryman Auditorium.

