“What in Tarnation?”: Lainey Wilson Takes in Shockingly Large Crowd to the Tune of The Beatles

In 2011, Lainey Wilson left her tiny Louisiana hometown with “a little Flagstaff bumper-pull camper trailer” and a dream. She lived in Nashville for eight years before a record deal came her way. It’s been mostly uphill since then, with seven Country Music Association awards, six Academy of Country Music awards, and one GRAMMY Award. Even still, the “Heart Like A Truck” singer is sometimes awestruck by her own fame.

Videos by American Songwriter

London Crowds Line Up For Lainey Wilson

Wilson took her “Country’s Cool Again” Tour across the pond in 2024. On Tuesday (April 23), the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer stopped at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. A video posted to the country star’s Instagram featuring The Beatles’ classic, “Come Together”, shows the queue of fans waiting to get inside. There are—quite literally—Lainey fans as far as the eye can see.

Then, a wide-eyed Wilson approaches the camera. “What in tarnation?” the Yellowstone star says incredulously. She walks over to the window and surveys the masses waiting to hear her sing. Briefly, Wilson ponders whether she should “open the window and yell at ’em.”

“London y’all sure showed up!!” the “Country’s Cool Again” singer wrote in the caption. “Night 2, ya better get here early.””London y’all sure showed up!!” the “Country’s Cool Again” singer wrote in the caption. “Night 2, ya better get here early.”

In the comments, one fan wrote, “Imagine Lainey Wilson looking out the window at you, and you have no idea.”

Wilson wraps up her time overseas May 3 in Oslo, Norway. The Bell Bottom Country star will return to North America May 31 for two sold-out shows at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.

Lainey Among Opening Acts for Rolling Stones

Rock legends The Rolling Stones are still at it after more than 60 years. In October, the band dropped Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. Soon they will kick off the album’s supporting tour — with a little help from Lainey Wilson and others.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Joe Bonamassa Among Artists Set to Open for The Rolling Stones on New Tour]

The Country Music Association’s reigning Entertainer of the Year will open for the Stones June 30 at Soldier Field in Chicago. No word yet if Wilson will perform her country-tinged rendition of the band’s signature 1969 hit, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Featured image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio