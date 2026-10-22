Carrie Underwood Performs Dolly’s Iconic Hit During Star-Studded CMA Tribute

When the Country Music Association prepared to honor Dolly Parton with a special tribute, the organization turned to ABC and Disney+ to help share the celebration. But given the stardom of Dolly, Disney wasn’t about to make the broadcast available to just fans in the United States. Broadcasting the special to a global audience, it became one of the first CMA broadcasts to receive a global simulcast by the streaming service. Continuing to make history even after she passed at 80, Dolly received a celebration unlike any other when Carrie Underwood took the stage.

It has been nearly two months since the world lost one of its brightest stars. And during that time, fans flooded the singer’s residence and Dollywood with letters, pictures, and flowers. Showing just how far her legacy reached, the CMAs funneled all that love into the I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton. And while the night features special appearances from Vince Gill, Ashley McBryde, Amy Grant, and more, Underwood got a moment to remember Dolly in her own special way.

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Scoring countless hit songs during her career, Dolly gave Underwood more than enough to choose from when planning her tribute. Like so many country singers who came after her, Underwood grew up with Dolly’s music and watched as she changed songs into stories that lasted for generations. And for a brief moment, Underwood turned “I Will Always Love You” into a powerful tribute fit for the Queen of Country Music.

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Dolly Parton Belongs To More Than Country Music

Much like the performers, the producers of the special also felt the pressure of honoring Dolly. According to the CMA chief executive officer, Sarah Tahern, “Dolly Parton belonged to the whole world, but she was born of this industry, and this industry owes her a debt of gratitude that words alone cannot repay.”

With fans learning to navigate a world without Dolly, the CMAs saw the special as a way to say “thank you” to a voice who not only inspired but loved. “As the organisation built to serve and celebrate Country Music, honouring her legacy is not just an opportunity; it is our responsibility. This special is our way of saying thank you, on behalf of every artist, industry member and fan who found a piece of themselves in her music.”

Perhaps that was the best way to thank Dolly. Instead of simply talking about the impact she had on country music, artists like Underwood got to show it. And as her songs filled the stage once again, the influence Dolly left behind was impossible to miss.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)