21 Years Ago Today, Carrie Underwood Released the Same Debut Single as Her ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up—and Won the Charts

Carrie Underwood may sit on the other side of the American Idol podium these days, but the eight-time Grammy Award winner has firsthand knowledge of the contestants’ experience. In 2005, she was a small-town Oklahoma girl with a down-to-earth charm and a singing voice that radiated power. Dominating her season 4 competitors, viewers crowned Underwood the winner over runner-up Bo Bice on May 25 of that year. Nearly three weeks later, on this day (June 14) in 2005, the country songstress took the next step along her journey to stardom when she released her debut single, “Inside Your Heaven”.

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Carrie Underwood Faced Chart Competition From Bo Bice

Written by Andreas Carlsson, Pelle Nylén, Savan Kotecha, and produced by Desmond Child, both Carrie Underwood and Bo Bice each released their own version of “Inside Your Heaven”.

While not all critics raved about Underwood’s rendition, that didn’t stop her from debuting atop the Hot 100 with “Inside Your Heaven”. In fact, she managed to block Bice from the top spot, with his Southern rock-inspired version peaking at number two.

Underwood later included “Inside Your Heaven” on her debut album Some Hearts, released in November 2005. The country star has racked up hits aplenty since then, and she seldom includes her debut single in live setlists.

Still, “Inside Your Heaven” provided a glimpse of the massive commercial success to come for the 16-time ACM Award winner. The track won Underwood Billboard Music Awards for “Top-Selling Country Single of the Year” and “Top-Selling Hot 100 Song of the Year,” beating out Bice’s version in the latter category.

She also won the award for “Country Single Sales Artist of the Year”.

The Highest-Certified Female Country Artist of All Time

Given Carrie Underwood’s enormous commercial success in the subsequent two decades, it’s easy to forget that American Idol launched her to stardom.

“Inside Your Heaven” helped set the tone for Underwood’s career. Today, she is the highest-certified female country artist of all time, thanks in part to her nine-time certified Platinum debut album Some Hearts.

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“Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting out,” Underwood said in a statement following the October 2025 announcement. “I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have showed up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed.”

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