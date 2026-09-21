“The Country Will Fall Whenever They Boot Carrie Underwood From the SNF Intro”: NFL Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Week 2 Performance

Carrie Underwood is the queen of Sunday night. Ahead of the Indianapolis Colts’ face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, Underwood’s latest version of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” opened up Sunday Night Football. And per usual, fans couldn’t get enough of Underwood’s performance.

“The country will fall whenever they boot Carrie Underwood from the SNF intro,” one fan boldly proclaimed. “Carrie Underwood singing SNF and everything is right in the world again!” another fan noted.

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Carrie Underwood singing the anthem for Sunday Night Football will FOREVER get me hyped. — The Mighty (@JamTheMighty) September 21, 2026

For the latest rendition of the track, Underwood added a rock element that many fans appreciated. “That Carrie Underwood @SNFonNBC anthem is pretty sick,” a viewer noted.

The wait is OVER. Sunday Night Football has arrived and so has the newest version of the anthem by Carrie Underwood! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/cF97MHC1cG — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 14, 2026

Ahead of the NFL season, Tripp Dixon, the creative director of SNF, explained the choice to lean into rock for Underwood’s 14th year with the job.

“This season, we’ve drawn inspiration from Carrie’s deep, well-documented love of rock music—a perfect fit since our Sunday Night Football anthem was born from pure rock ‘n’ roll: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You,’” he said in a press release. “We’ve worked to match these two rock frequencies of past and present as they come together in Carrie’s high-energy performance. The greatest players and teams in the NFL will take it from there.”

As for Underwood, she noted that the anthem is part of her “ongoing rock star fever dream.”

“I love this new version of the track and, once again, Tripp and the incredible team behind the camera brought it to life in a whole new way that captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock ‘n’ roll,” she said. “It’s one of my most favorite opens yet!”

As Underwood mentioned in her statement, the American Idol judge has long had a love affair with rock and roll. In fact, TMZ recently reported that Underwood is considering a pivot to rock for the next phase of her career.

She reportedly has a great mentor by her side for the journey in Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose. Sources told the outlet that Rose is acting as Underwood’s mentor as she experiments with rock music.

Photo by Danny Ventrella/NBC Sports



