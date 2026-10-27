Charles Kelley Opens up About “Good Days and Bad Days” During Cancer Treatment

Back in September, Charles Kelley made an announcement to fans. While some believed it was about the next chapter of Lady A, the singer shocked fans when he revealed he was suffering from a rare form of blood cancer. Not the news fans wanted to hear, the singer was showered with love and support from the music community. And continuing to keep those fans updated, Kelley recently described his current health status and explained how he had both good and bad days.

Not walking through his cancer battle alone, Kelley had the support of his wife, Cassie, who sat beside him during the video. Kelley didn’t hold back when he admitted, “We are team tired over here. It’s been good.”

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Although Kelley remained optimistic about his cancer diagnosis, he insisted that the treatment was anything but easy. “The drugs are definitely pretty hard on your body. A lot of this cancer is inside of my bones and stuff in the marrow. And so I have full body aches a lot. It’s kind of constantly achy and really tired, but I do have my good days and my bad days.”

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Charles Kelley Feeling “Really Hopeful” About Cancer Treatment

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma, Kelley reassured fans that while his body struggled with the treatment, it was working. “Good thing is the treatment is working and I’m hoping that as the chemo gets in there and fights off these cancer cells, that my bones and everything will actually feel a lot better over the next few weeks. But it ain’t no joke, man. It’s real.”

Even with Kelley’s body aching and fighting cancer, he promised that he was staying hopeful about the future. “I’m young. I feel healthy and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far, even in the past five years, that even life expectancy is just far exceeds what it used to be. And I don’t know, I feel really hopeful. I really do.”

Gaining over 62,000 likes, Kelley and Cassie received a mountain of support from fans. Filling the comments with their own stories of remission, many offered more than support as they shared what life looked like after treatment. And for Kelley, those stories only added to the hope he already carried into the weeks ahead.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)