Lady A’s Charles Kelley Reveals Difficult Diagnosis but Remains Hopeful

Throughout his time in country music, Charles Kelley not only explored a solo career but helped create the trio Lady A. The trio released nearly a dozen albums and won more than a few awards, including a Grammy for Song of the Year. While loving the stage and spotlight, Kelley’s career came with a few setbacks when he struggled with his sobriety. But thankfully, with family and friends by his side, he was able to stay positive. Sadly, once again, the singer was leaning on that support system when he was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Kelley broke the news to fans. According to the singer, doctors diagnosed him with multiple myeloma when they treated him for rib fractures. After advising him to undergo numerous blood tests, the medical team surrounding the singer discovered the cancer.

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Not the news fans wanted to hear, Kelley promised, “I’m young. I feel healthy and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far, even in the past five years, that even life expectancy is just far exceeds what it used to be. And I don’t know, I feel really hopeful. I really do.”

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs That Lady A’s Charles Kelley Wrote for Other Musicians]

Charles Kelley Received A Mountain Of Support From Fans

What exactly is multiple myeloma? According to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, “In multiple myeloma, plasma cells are transformed into cancerous cells that grow out of control, crowding out the normal cells that help fight infection. These malignant plasma cells then produce an abnormal antibody called M protein, high levels of which are a hallmark characteristic of multiple myeloma.”

It didn’t take long after Kelley’s announcement before he received more than enough support from fans. With the video gaining thousands of likes, comments included:

“Love you guys so much, praying for you on this journey and here if you need anything at all.”

“Covering you in prayer brother. Love y’all. We’re all here for you!”

“The strongest duo right there! Love y’all so much! You’ve got this!”

“Omg we love you so much and are here with you for whatever you need!!!!”

“Praying for easy treatments and healing from your blood cancer Charles!! Love you.”

And for one fan, they shared their own cancer battle. “Was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April of 2021. I will be cancer-free for 5 years later this year. Pray, draw closer to God, trust God, and stay positive. Praying for you!”

Although uncertain what awaited him on the road ahead, Kelley remained hopeful about what came next. And judging by the thousands of messages flooding his announcement, he had all of country music ready to stand beside him.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)