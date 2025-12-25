3 Country Songs That Lady A’s Charles Kelley Wrote for Other Musicians

There’s no question that Lady A’s Charles Kelley is a talented songwriter. Kelley is a co-writer on some of the trio’s biggest hits, including “Need You Now“, “Bartender”, “Just A Kiss”, and more. But Kelley has also written songs for other artists, songs that have gone on to become hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kelley loves to perform. But at his core, he also deeply loves being a songwriter.

“There’s something gratifying about having a song that another artist is putting their vocal on,” Kelley tells Songwriter Universe. When I first moved to town, I probably just wanted to be a songwriter. I didn’t really think that being an artist was in the cards, and it’s nice to fulfill that dream.”

We found three country songs that Charles Kelley wrote, which were released by someone else.

“Do I” by Luke Bryan

“Do I” is Luke Bryan’s fourth single, and his first No. 1 hit. Included on Bryan’s sophomore Doin’ My Thing album, Kelley and Bryan wrote the song with Kelley’s Lady A bandmate, Dave Haywood. The song is about questioning if a relationship is as strong as it was in the past.

“Do I” says, “Do I turn you on at all when I kiss you, baby? / Does the sight of me wantin’ you drive you crazy? / Do I have your love? Am I still enough? / Tell me, don’t I? Or tell me, do I, baby? / Give you everything that you ever wanted? / Would you rather just turn away and leave me lonely? / Do I just need to give up and get on with my life? / Baby, do I?“

“Truck On Fire” by Carly Pearce

“Truck On Fire” is on Carly Pearce’s latest Hummingbird album. Kelley wrote the revenge-filled song with Pearce and Justin Ebach.

“Truck On Fire” says, “Birds been talking up on the wire / Spilling your secrets all over this town / You and her, back road, pulling all-nighters / Did you really think that I wouldn’t find out? / Oh-oh-oh, so I found a little gas in a small red can / Oh-oh-oh, last strike match flying out of my hand / Liar, liar, truck on fire / Flames rolling off of your Goodyear tires / Burn, burn, you’re gonna learn / Never should’ve put your lips on her.”

“We really just wanted to write a song that was an anthem for women, to feel empowered, if they’ve ever gone through a heartbreak,” Pearce tells Rolling Stone. “It was a very easy song to write. I love the play on words of this song.”

“Home Sweet” by Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson released “Home Sweet” in 2021. From his Southern Symphony album, Dickerson and Kelley wrote the song together with Casey Brown.

“Home Sweet” says, “Home sweet, you and me / Ain’t got much but we got all we need / Wherever the wind blows / Wherever this life goes / Baby, all I know, ain’t nothing like, nothing like / Home sweet / You and me.”

Dickerson, Kelley, and Brown wrote the song in 2018.

“When we wrote this back in 2018, we had no idea it would go on to become Russell’s life in words,” Kelley says (via Froggy 92.9). “Shortly after we wrote this, he did become a dad, and move into his first home with his wife. I’m grateful to be a small part of such a personal song and message from Russell.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images