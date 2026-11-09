CMA Awards Break Silence on Sammy Kershaw Red Carpet Dispute, Reveal They’re in Contact With His Team

The Country Music Association is addressing a recent controversy. Recently, Sammy Kershaw revealed that he hadn’t been invited to walk the red carpet at the upcoming CMA Awards. In doing so, he garnered support from many artists of all generations.

Now, the CMA is speaking out about the situation.

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“In recent days, several artists and their fans have spoken out about this year’s CMA Awards red carpet guidelines,” a statement posted to Instagram read. “Like any major televised event, the red carpet has criteria that exists to help manage limited space and the security needs for both the artists and the media. We are deeply sorry anyone felt excluded by those decisions.”

The organization further noted that their mission is “to honor the history and celebrate the excellence of country music.”

“With this 60th anniversary year, we are working extra hard to simultaneously spotlight the last six decades, while also celebrating what has been a tremendous year in 2026,” the statement read. “It’s not easy to do all of that in just one night, but we are up for the challenge.”

The CMA continued by acknowledging that “this is about more than a red carpet.”

“We are committed to keep listening and keep finding ways to make sure all artists feel welcome and at home here,” the statement read. “To that point, we are in touch with Sammy Kershaw’s team and look forward to continuing that conversation.”

Kershaw has yet to address the CMA’s statement, or provide an update on the nature of the conversations the organization is engaging in with his team.

What to Know About Sammy Kershaw’s CMAs Statement

The situation began earlier this month, when Kershaw took to social media to share “disappointing news.” The singer wrote that he was “really hurt” to be excluded from the red carpet at the upcoming CMA Awards.

“My wife, Mendy, and I don’t get to attend these events very often, due to touring and schedule conflicts. After adjusting my touring schedule, booking our flights and hotels, she was really looking forward to us sharing a special evening together celebrating country music,” he wrote. “Then, to find out I was denied the red carpet two weeks before the show, after being strung along for several months and expecting we would be attending, WTF?”

“After more than 50 years in this business, many millions of records and singles streamed and sold, more than two dozen Billboard charted hits, a CMA Horizon Award nomination, being a lifetime CMA member, that they presented to me in 1992, and being asked to donate my time to play CMA Fest, I would hope I’ve earned the opportunity to walk the red carpet alongside my wife, as we’ve done before,” Kershaw continued.

He went on to express gratitude for his lengthy career and to his longtime fans. Next, Kershaw once again addressed the organization.

“I believe there should be room to recognize the artists who have spent their lives contributing to this organization’s success,” he wrote. “I love country music, but never in a million years would I think that a successful country music entertainer (and I’m not the only one) would not be able to walk the red carpet.”

“It’s extremely hurtful, embarrassing and very disappointing.” Kershaw concluded. “I guess the next time I attend the CMAs, it will be in tribute after I’m gone, if I’m lucky.”

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images