“If You Don’t Deserve to Be There, Then I Definitely Don’t”: Country Stars Rally Behind Sammy Kershaw, With One Singer Offering Up His CMA Awards Red Carpet Spot

With the CMA Awards advertised as one of the biggest nights in country music, it’s safe to say the producers had to make some sacrifices. And one of those sacrifices was denying Sammy Kershaw the chance to walk the red carpet alongside his wife. After spending decades in country music and charting over 25 songs in the Top 40, Kershaw openly expressed his frustration over the snub. He wasn’t the only one, as stars like Riley Green and Drew Baldridge came to his defense.

Admitting that he was “sad” over how the Country Music Association handled his request, Kershaw took a moment to remind the organization of exactly who he was. “After more than 50 years in this business, many millions of records and singles streamed and sold, more than two dozen Billboard charted hits, a CMA Horizon Award nomination, being a lifetime CMA member, that they presented to me in 1992, and being asked to donate my time to play CMA Fest, I would hope I’ve earned the opportunity to walk the red carpet alongside my wife, as we’ve done before.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Kershaw wasn’t the only one who took issue with the Country Music Association. Jake Owen showed his support for Kershaw when commenting, “I team Sammy.” That was just the start as Green added, “If you haven’t earned the right to be there then nobody has… disappointing to say the least.”

[RELATED: 90s Country Star Denied CMA Awards Red Carpet Access as Ceremony Prepares To Celebrate the Decade]

Country Singers Giving Up Their Spot For Sammy Kershaw

The support only grew as Meghan Patrick highlighted the so-called stars who were allowed to walk the red carpet. “They’ll let zero talent influencers walk the red carpet but not Sammy Kershaw? I hate it here.” For Greylan James, he labeled it embarrassing. “They’ll let a failed basketball player turned ‘country artist’ and his girlfriend walk the carpet instead of a literal Country Music Legend. Embarrassing and disgraceful to say the least, but not surprising.”

Only days before the CMA Awards will take over the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the organization found itself at the center of controversy. And if the organization didn’t fix it, Drew Baldridge would. “I’ll give my spot up for you, Sammy Kershaw…If you don’t deserve to be there, then I definitely don’t.”

What started as a simple request to walk the red carpet had turned into a larger conversation about how the industry treated its legends. And with country stars demanding answers, the organization will likely have to address the situation sooner rather than later.

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)