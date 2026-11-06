90s Country Star Denied CMA Awards Red Carpet Access as Ceremony Prepares To Celebrate the Decade

Sammy Kershaw’s entire life has been music. Given a guitar by his grandfather at a young age, Kershaw’s legacy goes back to the late 1960s. And throughout that time, he scored several hits like “Haunted Heart,” “Love of My Life,” and “Third Rate Romance.” He charted over two dozen songs in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. So, it’s surprising that the Country Music Association allegedly denied Kershaw’s request to walk the red carpet at the CMA Awards.

With it being one of the biggest nights in country music, the CMA Awards decided to hold the annual event at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The event entertained stars like Ella Langley, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, and more. Kershaw was notably not present. The singer shared his frustration over being denied on his social media.

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Posting a message on Instagram, Kershaw revealed, “Well, I just found out some disappointing news and it really hurts me. I have to share my disappointment with the CMA as they have denied my request to walk the red carpet for a few minutes at this year’s CMA Awards, and I have to say I’m pretty sad about it.”

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Sammy Kershaw Is a Lifetime CMA Member

To be denied already hurt, but Kershaw added that he was excited to walk the red carpet with his wife, Mendy. With Kershaw still touring, he received few opportunities to attend the event. “I’m blessed to still be out on tour every year, performing for the greatest fans in the world and doing what I love.”

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Kershaw took to social media to remind those at the Country Music Association of his long and successful career in country music. “After more than 50 years in this business, many millions of records and singles streamed and sold, more than two dozen Billboard charted hits, a CMA Horizon Award nomination, being a lifetime CMA member, that they presented to me in 1992, and being asked to donate my time to play CMA Fest, I would hope I’ve earned the opportunity to walk the red carpet alongside my wife, as we’ve done before.”

After more than 50 years in country music, Kershaw wasn’t asking for much. He simply wanted to walk the red carpet with his wife and celebrate the music that had defined his life. It’s a shame, and hopefully the issue will be resolved in the future.

Don’t miss the CMA Awards, airing on Wednesday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)