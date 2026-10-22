CMA Teams up With Belmont University, Disney, and Nashville To Donate $1M to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Several entities are giving back in a big way. The morning after putting on a Dolly Parton tribute concert, the Country Music Association announced that they, along with Belmont University, The Walt Disney Company, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp have teamed up for a combined $1 million donation to her Imagination Library.

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton took place on Oct. 21 at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee. The star-studded celebration, which featured performances from Vince Gill, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, and more, aired live on ABC and Disney+.

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Per a press release, while the television special celebrated the music and remarkable career that touched generations of fans, the donation honors another defining part of Parton’s life: her deeply personal commitment to inspiring a love of reading and encouraging children to dream big.

“Dolly has always brought people together, and we built last night’s event with that same intention,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said. “Because of the artists who took that stage and the partners who stood beside us, a night full of her music resulted in a $1 million donation to Imagination Library, so that children for years to come can open a mailbox and find a book with their name on it.”

Dr. Greg Jones, the President of Belmont University, noted that Parton “knew that a single book could change the course of a child’s life.”

“As a university, we see every day how a love of learning opens doors and shapes who young people become,” he added. “It was a joy to celebrate her life on our campus, and we’re grateful to play a part in putting more books into children’s hands.”

Dolly Parton’s Lasting Legacy

Meanwhile, Deana Ivey, the President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, spoke about how much Parton meant to Music City, “not only because of her incredible music, but because of her generosity and the way she cared for others.”

“She was one of Music City’s greatest ambassadors, introducing Nashville to fans around the world and inspiring so many to visit and experience the music and creativity that make our city special,” she said. “We’re proud to join our partners in honoring her legacy by supporting a cause so close to her heart and helping more children discover the joy of reading.”

Jeff Conyers, who serves as the President and Vice Chair of The Dollywood Foundation, is thrilled by the gift.

“Last night’s celebration was a beautiful reminder of how Dolly spent her life bringing joy to people through her music and encouraging them to believe in their dreams,” he said. “The Imagination Library is rooted in that same spirit, inspiring children to love reading and imagine all the possibilities ahead of them.”

“I couldn’t think of a more meaningful way to celebrate Dolly’s life than by investing in the dreams of future generations,” Conyers added. “We’re incredibly grateful to CMA, Belmont University, Disney, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for making this generous gift possible.”

Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images