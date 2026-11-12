Country Star Reveals the Personal Reason He Returned to the Army After Finding Fame

Craig Morgan gained country music stardom when releasing hits like “Almost Home” and “Little Bit of Life.” But his career went far beyond the stage. Aside from exploring a career in country music, Morgan also spent nearly two decades in the armed forces. Morgan considered his time in the military to be one of his top achievements. And back in 2023, he decided to reenlist. Currently a U.S. Army Reserve warrant officer, Morgan discussed his thoughts on the military and how he was more than willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Morgan understood the dangers that came with serving in the military. But that didn’t stop him from serving. “I am willing to go wherever they send me and do whatever it takes to ensure that we maintain the freedoms. And not for me, but for my family, for my friends, for my friend’s kids, and for the kids that I don’t even know.”

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Morgan didn’t consider himself a hero for his willingness to serve. Instead, he believed that most Americans would do the same. “Listen, like the [Toby Keith] song ‘American Soldier’ says, ‘I don’t want to die, but if dying is asked of me, I will.’ And I believe that more people, even those that don’t serve, feel that way.”

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Craig Morgan Explains What Makes Country Music Special

Looking far past his own life, Morgan’s drive to continue his military career stemmed from watching his family grow. Wanting his children and grandchildren to have the same freedoms he enjoyed as a child, the country singer reiterated, “I am willing to die for my country and to die for the freedoms that I get to celebrate. I want my grandchildren and their children and their grandchildren to celebrate those same freedoms.”

As for Morgan’s country music career, he also praised the genre for how it continued to support the country. While other genres might highlight America on holiday, he insisted country music “celebrates the love and passion for our freedom and for our nation much more than the other genres. We don’t shy away or steer away from our belief in God, family, and country.”

For Morgan, patriotism was more than a lyric in a country song. It was a commitment he made decades ago. And even with a successful music career, he remained willing to answer the call.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for ABA)