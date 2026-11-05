Craig Morgan Recalls His Final Conversation With Toby Keith and Reveals the Major Plans They Never Got to Fulfill

On Friday, Craig Morgan will celebrate the release of his latest album, My Country. His first release in over six years, the hitmaker remained busy promoting the project. But while speaking with Taste of Country Nights, the country singer recalled what it was like to have a close friendship with the legendary Toby Keith. Sadly, Keith passed away after a battle with cancer. Although it has been two years since Keith died, Morgan still remembered their final conversation and how it centered on their love for the armed forces.

Looking back at that special moment, Morgan was sitting on Keith’s tour bus following a performance. “I remember sitting on his bus after a show, and he wasn’t doing well at all, and talking about our service to our nation. I had just then contemplated going back into the military.”

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Although Keith was supportive of the idea, he wasn’t about to let Morgan walk away without some hazing. “I remember he poked fun. He’s like, ‘You know, are you going to be able to hang with these guys?’” Morgan was sure to remind Keith that he was a soldier first. “I’m like, well, yeah. You know, this is what I do. It’s who I am. The music is just my living, and I’m grateful that I have it, but I’m a soldier.”

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Craig Morgan And Toby Keith Had Big Plans

Besides sharing a laugh, it seemed that Morgan and Keith wanted to share the stage. According to Morgan, the two were planning a tour. “We had plans to do a big tour together. We were super excited about it again, because of our support for our nation and our military in particular.”

With Morgan and Keith on the same stage, fans could only imagine what that tour might look like. Sadly, Keith passed away at 62 in February 2024. Having a career that spanned over three decades and numerous hit songs, the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted him just hours after his death.

The idea of Morgan and Keith hitting the road together was something fans never got to experience. But for Morgan, the memories of their friendship were more than enough. And even in their final conversation, the country legend found a way to make his friend laugh.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)