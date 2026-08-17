2000s Country Hitmaker Shows the Young Bucks How It’s Done, Scales Stage Scaffolding Mid-Song

Craig Morgan might not be the first singer to seek a higher viewpoint on stage, but he might be the oldest. At 62 years old, the country singer built a career in Nashville that included albums such as I Love It, That’s Why, and This Ole Boy. He also served in the US Army and was reenlisted while standing on the Grand Ole Opry stage. With a life full of service, country music, and hit songs, Morgan proved that even at 62, he still had the strength to scale the stage scaffolding.

For fans attending the Neon Nights Music Festival in Ohio, they expected to see Morgan perform. For some, they hoped to hear hits like “Redneck Yacht Club” or “Little Bit of Life.” But not a single fan thought they would watch the hitmaker climb the scaffolding. And to make it worse, it wasn’t a planned stunt. With no harness or safety measure, Morgan was clearly taunting gravity.

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When cruising through the lyrics of “International Harvester,” Morgan had somewhat of a bizarre idea. Glancing at the scaffolding, he apparently wanted to get a better vantage point of the crowd. Climbing the stage, he didn’t miss a single beat. And if that was enough, Morgan made it look too easy.

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Why Craig Morgan Decided To Reenlist In The Armed Forces

Before other country singers try the same technique, Morgan was in great shape thanks to his military service. Reenlisting in 2023, he hoped to use his stardom to show the endless opportunities offered by the military. “Recruiting was worse than it had ever been in the history of our nation. It was terrible, and I felt like I could bring something to the table to help with that.”

Morgan also looked back on his own career and how he only wanted one thing – a letter. “Secondly, I served 17 years and I never got a letter that said, ‘Thank you for your service.’ I wanted that retirement letter so bad. So this was an opportunity for me to do that.”

Whether serving his country or entertaining fans, Morgan never seemed interested in taking the easy route. And apparently, that included using the stairs. But thankfully, the viral moment didn’t end with an ambulance and a hospital bill.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for ABA)