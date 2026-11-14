Dustin Lynch Reveals the Over-the-Top Way Blake Shelton Welcomes Him to His Oklahoma Ranch

Blake Shelton pulls out all the stops when people visit him at his Oklahoma ranch. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, Dustin Lynch revealed his pal’s signature hosting move.

“He’s got a great ranch out there. He puts groups of buddies together to hunt and goof off,” Lynch, a pilot himself, said. “I fly my plane, and he sends a helicopter to pick me up and drop me off at his front door.”

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“The airport is only 7 miles away, but he doesn’t like driving the backroads,” he added. “So the helicopter zips out and gets me.”

Shelton’s property in Oklahoma isn’t the only place Lynch has visited lately. Rather, the singer said he aims to take an international trip every year.

“It was an amazing spot. We did some hiking and fly fishing. I’ll be going back,” he said of his latest vacation destination, Argentina. “Next year we’re going to South Korea. Looks like we’re doing some ice climbing in South Korea. We hope to eat some awesome food.”

Dustin Lynch’s New Music

The interview came ahead of the release of Lynch’s latest album, Clean Slate.

“I feel like it was written for me,” Lynch said of the album’s title track. “I heard that song and it punched me in the gut. It had such an impact on me.”

“The No. 1 thing I’m missing is someone to share my life with,” he continued. “Do I want that pressure on me right now? My mom loved that song and asked me a bunch of questions about it.”

As for his own view on his single status, Lynch noted that “timing is everything.”

“While it would be nice to have someone to share this with, I know that being single, the level of freedom I have, I’m packing a lot of fun in every day that I can because I don’t have to worry about someone else,” he said. “I know that’s selfish, but that’s where I am currently.”

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