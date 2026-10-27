Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Extend Their Friendly Feud by Taking Jabs at Each Other’s Nashville Bars

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan never miss a chance to poke fun at each other. The country stars recently extended their friendly feud by taking aim at each other’s Nashville bars.

This time around, Shelton started the trouble when he posted a video from his bar, Ole Red.

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“I don’t get a chance to go up on the rooftop when I’m at Ole Red that often because I’m normally down there on the stage, but this view is absolutely incredible,” Shelton began as he spoke from the top of the Broadway bar.

“Just to show you that I’m a team player, look at all these other cool bars that are down here,” he continued. “There’s Honky Tonk Central, Broadway Brewhouse, there’s [Jason] Aldean’s joint down there, there’s Post Malone’s.”

When he spotted Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge, though, Shelton wasn’t so friendly.

“Oh look, there’s Luke Bryan’s bar. That’s weird. There’s nobody there! Ghost Town USA! Ha!” Shelton exclaimed. “What a loser.”

In the caption of the post, Shelton asked, “Hey @lukebryan where is everyone???”

Bryan was quick to fire back in the comments, quipping, “Clearly you’re so old you go to the bar at 10am.” He didn’t stop there, though. Soon after, Bryan posted his own video response.

Over on TikTok, Bryan posted a clip of himself driving by Ole Red as he said, “Food poisoning here we come!”

What to Know About Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan

The latest phase of the feud came amid a busy time for both singers.

Following a Las Vegas residency, a jam-packed festival circuit, and his 50th birthday, Shelton is set to wrap up the year with one last performance. He’ll play in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov, 14.

As for Bryan, he released his latest album, Signs, back in September.

He’s been busy on the road this year too, and is gearing up for the next season of American Idol, which will air next year on ABC. Bryan will return to judge the competition series alongside Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest will be back on hand as the host of th ehsow.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI