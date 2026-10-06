Ella Langley Adds 7 New RIAA Certifications as Her Record-Breaking 2026 Rolls On

Ella Langley can add even more accomplishments to her ever-growing list. On Oct. 5, the country star’s latest album, Dandelion, was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA.

That certification came just six months after Langley put out the LP. Langley also earned six other certifications. “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” her duet with Morgan Wallen Platinum.

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Elsewhere, Dandelion tracks “Bottom of Your Boots,” “Loving Life Again,” and “Dandelion,” received certifications, Gold for the former and Platinum for the latter two.

“Be Her,” meanwhile, was certified 3x Platinum. Most noteworthy, perhaps, was the 7x Platinum certification for “Choosin’ Texas.”

A Gold certification signifies 500,000 units sold, while a Platinum one is double that.

What to Know About Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”

Since its release, “Choosin’ Texas” has broken essentially every record available.

Most recently, Langley’s runaway hit set a new record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The record was previously held by Mariah Carey for her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“I’m genuinely trying to find the words to help explain what’s going on in my brain today. I don’t know. Thank you so much,” Langley said in an Instagram video after she officially topped previous record-holder Mariah Carey. “I feel like I just don’t even know what to say at this point. I mean, I’m running out of like hyperboles to describe how I feel.”

“It’s changing my life. It’s changing lives of the writers of this song. It’s changing lives of my family,” she added. “It is truly growing an atmosphere for something I’m going to be able to do the rest of my life. And I just today, it doesn’t feel like a real thing. It feels fake.”

Following its 24-week run at No. 1, “Choosin’ Texas” was dethroned in the Billboard Hot 100’s top spot by Taylor Swift’s latest single, “Patient Zero.”

That’s not to say Langley’s song has waned much in popularity, though. It occupied the second spot in the ranking, and was the only non-Swift tune to make it into the chart’s top five.

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