Ella Langley Beats Out Mariah Carey for All-Time Hot 100 Record With “Choosin’ Texas”

Ella Langley has broken Mariah Carey’s record for the longest-running No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The country star’s breakout hit has spent a whopping 23 weeks at the top, beating out the holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Despite being relatively early in her career, Langley has landed on the Hot 100 chart five times. “Choosin’ Texas” has blown them all out of the water, becoming her first Top 10 hit and eventually earning her the No. 1 spot.

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Langley’s feat is even more impressive when you consider that only 12 women or all-female groups have charted in the Hot 100’s top 10 with a country song. Moreover, country music isn’t an easy sell on that all-genre chart in general.

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Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”

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“Choosin’ Texas” took the world by storm when it was released in October 2025. It became a massive pop crossover hit for Langley, attracting attention beyond the country sphere. It also continued her winning streak in country circles, earning her Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2026.

“It feels surreal,” Langley recently said. “I think this has been the biggest moment for me, where I’ve seen where fans can change your career. For so long, you’re like, ‘Alright, one song at a time, one record at a time.’ But with this one song — and they’ve done it continuously for me.”

Mariah Carey’s Record and Other Longtime Charting Songs

Before Langley stole the crown, Mariah Carey held the record for the most No. 1s with “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The classic track topped the Billboard Hot 100 every year around the holidays, earning her a 22-week streak since 2019.

Other top charters include Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, and “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)