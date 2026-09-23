Ella Langley Struggles to Process Her Latest Career Milestone After Breaking Billboard Record

There is no stopping Ella Langley. With the release of her massive hit “Choosin’ Texas,” the country star watched her stardom reach new levels as the song dominated the charts, broke records, and gained praise with each new stream. But on Tuesday, Langley crossed another major milestone that left her stunned and somewhat speechless. Thanks to “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley now holds the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Already thanking fans for the success of the song, Langley struggled to find the right words.

Langley might be a songwriter, but even she was at a lost for words when learning that “Choosin’ Texas” spent 23 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100. If that wasn’t enough, she beat the previous record holder – Mariah Carey. It should come as no surprise that Carey held the spot with her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

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Sharing a video on Instagram, Langley tried her best to thank fans and express her emotions at the moment. But like she said, “I’m genuinely trying to find the words to help explain what’s going on in my brain today. I don’t know. Thank you so much.” It was only a few years ago that Langley released her debut album, Hungover, in 2024. Now, she was one of the biggest names in country music.

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Ella Langley Wonders If It Is All A Prank: “It Feels Fake”

Excited for what the future held for her, Langley was trying her best to simply live in the moment. But that was difficult while standing on top of country music. “I feel like I just don’t even know what to say at this point. I mean, I’m running out of like hyperboles to describe how I feel.” Needing to say something, she added, “It’s changing my life. It’s changing lives of the writers of this song. It’s changing lives of my family.”

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No matter how she felt in the moment, Langley promised that she was going to celebrate the accomplishment even though it felt fake. “It is truly growing an atmosphere for something I’m going to be able to do the rest of my life. And I just today, it doesn’t feel like a real thing. It feels fake.”

With Langley believing that she would eventually learn it was all a prank, the numbers told a different story. After 23 weeks at No. 1, “Choosin’ Texas” had officially put her name in the Billboard record books.

(Photo by: Catherine Powell/NBC via Getty Images)