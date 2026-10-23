Eric Church’s Wife Had to Convince Him to Record What Became One of His Biggest Hits in 2019

In 2019, Eric Church released “Some Of It” as a single. The song, from his Desperate Man album, was written by Church, along with Jeff Hyde, Clint Daniels, and Bobby Pinson. It is the only No. 1 single from Desperate Man.

The chorus of “Some Of It” says in part, “Some of it you learn the hard way / Some of it you read on a page / Some of it comes from heartbreak / Most of it comes with age.”

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“Some Of It” remains among Church’s most popular songs. So it’s surprising that Church initially didn’t want to include “Some Of It” on Desperate Man. In fact, if not for his wife, Katherine Blasingame, fans may have never even heard “Some Of It” at all.

“We finished it, and it was odd because he was at the tail end of his project,” Pinson tells The Boot. “The song wasn’t gonna make the project, it didn’t look like.”

Pinson recalls Church calling the writers after they thought their window for getting the song on Desperate Man had closed, giving them the good news.

“His wife had been hounding him about loving this song and playing it for a bunch of people,” Pinson shares. “And I think in that process of her saying, ‘Well, if you think the album’s good, let me play you what didn’t make the album,’ and Eric was part of that, of course. And he was like, ‘Man, maybe we need to take another crack at this song.’”

What Eric Church Says About the Title Track of His ‘Desperate Man’ Album

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Desperate Man is Church’s sixth studio album. The record, which was nominated for a Grammy Award, also includes the title track and “Monsters”, which were both released as singles. “Some Of It” may have been Church’s most successful single from the record. However, it’s “Desperate Man” that became the driving force of the project. Tragically, Church had the idea for the song after the devastating Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in 2017.

“I was a little lost for a while,” Church tells Rolling Stone. “I think like a lot of people I was in a little bit of a funk after something like that. I was still a little burned out. A little bit going through the motions. I think that’s part of what happened when I first went into the studio, is I still wasn’t quite ready to get there.

“That’s where ‘Desperate Man’ kind of came from,” he continues. “I wrote that in the studio. I got a little bit desperate in there to just find an album, because it was not f–ing happening.”

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