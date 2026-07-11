Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 3 Classic Rock Jams From 1972

Many a baby boomer out there got to enjoy some absolutely incredible classic rock tunes in the 1970s, particularly in 1972. If you were around to enjoy the radio that year, I bet you still know these three classic rock jams by heart today. Let’s get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass from ‘Looking Glass’

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“The sailors say, ‘Brandy, you’re a fine girl’ (You’re a fine girl) / What a good wife you would be (Such a fine girl) / Yeah, your eyes could steal a sailor from the sea.”

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Remember this iconic soft rock jam? “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass was all over the radio for a hot minute in 1972. This tune, written by Elliot Lurie, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of Looking Glass’s most enduring songs. It’s a real heartwrencher, as it follows the story of a seaside barmaid who laments that the man she loves only loves the sea.

“Nice To Be With You” by Gallery from ‘Nice To Be With You’

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“Baby, you and me / Have got something that’s real / I know it’s gonna last a lifetime / Aww, you better believe it, girl.”

Gallery didn’t score many hits in the 1970s, considering they were only together from 1971 to 1974. They’ve since reunited, but their original one was brief, yet strong. “Nice To Be With You” remains their biggest soft rock hit, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and the Top 10 in Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia. This track really captures the sound of the early 1970s, when soft rock was really starting to come into its own.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young from ‘Harvest’

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“I’ve been to Hollywood, I’ve been to Redwood / I crossed the ocean for a heart of gold / I’ve been in my mind, it’s such a fine line / That keeps me searchin’ for a heart of gold.”

There’s no way I could leave this Neil Young classic off our list of rock songs from 1972 that baby boomers still love. A little classic rock, a little folk rock, and a whole lot of top-notch songwriting a la one of the greatest songwriters of the 70s, “Heart Of Gold” remains one of Young’s most beloved songs after all these years. The single was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart and did similarly well across the globe. The whole of Harvest is memorable, but baby boomers today likely remember this lovely song more than any other part of that album.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)