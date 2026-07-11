4 Country Songs From 1982 That Every Elder Millennial Can Still Sing Word for Word

The oldest elder Millennials were barely a year old when these songs topped the country charts in 1982. However, they didn’t fade away after they fell off the charts. Instead, country radio and their parents’ record collections kept them alive for years. As a result, the lyrics drilled themselves into the malleable minds of young listeners and still live there today.

It doesn’t matter if you were born when these songs were released or not. These classics by legendary artists are memorable enough to stand the test of time.

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“Always on My Mind” by Willie Nelson

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Brenda Lee and Elvis Presley were among the artists who recorded “Always on My Mind” before Willie Nelson. His was the most successful version, though. It topped the country chart for two weeks in May 1982. It also reached No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Adding this song to the list almost feels like cheating. Somewhere along the way, it became a classic. As a result, listeners of all ages can still sing along to the beautiful ballad.

“Fool Hearted Memory” by George Strait

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George Strait topped the country chart for the first time in October 1982. At the time, no one could have predicted that “Fool Hearted Memory” would be the first in a record-breaking collection of No. 1 singles. It’s more than the King’s first chart-topper, though. It’s one of those songs that stuck around long enough for kids who were still in diapers when it hit the airwaves to remember all the words.

“Yesterday’s Wine” by Merle Haggard and George Jones

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Written by Willie Nelson, this song topped the country chart for a week in October 1982 for George Jones and Merle Haggard. Arguably, any song penned by Nelson and interpreted by Hag and the Possum would be pure country gold. However, even that trio would have had a hard time putting together a song more memorable than “Yesterday’s Wine.”

“Mountain Music” by Alabama

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Alabama added “Mountain Music” to their ever-growing collection of No. 1 country songs in May 1982. Anyone who doesn’t believe that bluegrass and Southern rock are a good mix needs to only listen to this ode to rural childhood. Even those elder Millennials who didn’t grow up in the sticks can still belt every line of this absolute classic.

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