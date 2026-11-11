From Guitar God to Legal Tender: Jimi Hendrix Selected for Special US Dollar Coin

Defining an entire era of music, Jimi Hendrix is often considered the greatest guitarist in the history of rock. While only active for less than a decade, his impact on the music industry remains. Even today, musicians worldwide cite Hendrix as inspiration for pursuing a career on stage. While inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the 1990s, the icon passed away in September 1970. But now, nearly 60 years later, Hendrix is being immortalized on the $1 coin.

When Washington Governor Bob Ferguson looked for a person to represent the state in the US Mint American Innovation $1 Coin Program, he believed there was no other person more deserving. He promised that making the decision was no easy task. “Picking just one example from the most innovative state in the nation was difficult, but Jimi Hendrix’s historic innovation on guitar and his deep roots in Washington make him a great choice to represent our state.”

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With the Mint program allowing submissions from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia, Ferguson declared Washington to be at the top of innovation. “Washington is one of the most innovative states in the nation.” Thrilled to be celebrating the rich legacy of Hendrix, the official coin release will take place in 2029.

[RELATED: 58 Years Ago, Jimi Hendrix Released the Definitive Version of a Bob Dylan Classic That Became His Only US Hit]

Jimi Hendrix Considered Himself a “West Coast Seattle Boy”

The announcement was more than another honor to the Hendrix family. According to the President and CEO of Experience Hendrix, Janie L. Hendrix, the musician saw himself as part of Seattle culture. “To have Jimi honored on a United States $1 coin representing Washington’s spirit of innovation is an extraordinary honor. Jimi called himself a West Coast Seattle Boy—a magic boy—and he shared that magic with the world through his music and imagination. His creativity changed music forever, and it continues to inspire people across generations.”

While announcing the decision, the next phase will be designing the coin that will honor Hendrix. Collaborating with the US Commission of Fine Arts and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, the top designs will be presented to the US Secretary of the Treasury for approval.

After spending his career pushing boundaries, few could have imagined his face on American currency. But with Washington celebrating his innovation, the honor seemed like a fitting tribute to a musician who completely changed the sound of rock.

(Photo by Eric Harlow/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)