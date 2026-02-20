Ex-Jimi Hendrix Bassist Billy Cox Shares His Favorite Concert Experience With the Late Guitar Icon: “Talk About Good Vibrations” (Exclusive)

Bassist Billy Cox is the last surviving musician who played regularly with Jimi Hendrix. Long before Hendrix became famous, Cox met the legendary guitarist in 1961 when they were both serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

At the base, the two young musicians became friends and played together frequently, and they continued performing together for a while after they left the military.

Later in the 1960s, of course Jimi became a star as the leader of the U.K.-based Jimi Hendrix Experience. In April 1969, Hendrix began recording and rehearsing with Cox. Billy officially became Jimi’s new bassist in June 1969, when founding Experience member Noel Redding quit the band. Cox continued to perform with Jimi until the guitar icon’s untimely death at age 27 on September 18, 1970.

Cox, who turned 84 in October 2025, recently chatted with American Songwriter and shared some recollections about Hendrix.

Cox Reveals His Favorite Concert Experience with Hendrix

During the conversation, Cox was asked what his favorite major concert with Hendrix was.

“Woodstock was the best big gig that we did,” Billy declared. “There [were] so many people there … and it was very incredible. Through the rain and the mud, et cetera, everyone was still enjoying themselves and having a good time.”

Hendrix famously was the very last performer at the event, which took place from August 15 to August 18 in Bethel, New York. Jimi played with a collective of musicians he christened Gypsy Sun and Rainbows. The group featured Cox, Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell, rhythm guitarist Larry Lee, percussionist Juma Sultan, and conga player Jerry Velez.

Reflecting on playing with Hendrix and the other musicians at Woodstock, Cox said, laughing, “Man, you talk about good vibrations.”

More About Cox’s Performance with Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock

Cox also recalled how the audience was reacting to the Woodstock performance.

“The crowd was digging every note that was going on at that particular time,” he shared.

Billy also remembered that during the set, Jimi Hendrix encouraged the band by telling them, “Now, what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna get together and we’re going to pour out a lot of energy to these folks, and we’re gonna have a good time.” He added, “And we did that. And that was the big spark that started the flame for Jimi Hendrix’s [band] with myself.”

According to Setlist.fm, Hendrix and Gypsy Sun and Rainbows played an 18-song set that included select Jimi Hendrix Experience tunes and a few covers. Of course, the performance featured Jimi’s unforgettable instrumental version of “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Woodstock was Cox’s first major concert with Hendrix. Jimi’s final show was on September 6, 1970, at the Open Air Love & Peace Festival on the Isle of Fehmarn in Germany.

