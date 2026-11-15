“He Didn’t Bat an Eye”: Justin Moore Praises Riley Green for Supporting Him During Rehab Stint

Justin Moore is thankful for Riley Green. During a recent concert, Moore took a minute to praise Green for how he handled the news that Moore decided to go to rehab at the time he was opening for Green on the Cowboy As It Gets Tour.

“We were on the road with him and I talked to him and said, ‘Man, I need to do this,’” Moore said of the Voice coach. “He didn’t bat an eye, he just said, ‘Dude, go help yourself and your family, and your spot’s ready to go when you come back.’”

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Green’s response meant a lot to Moore.

“His folks have been very kind and supportive to me and said some very nice things to me as well,” Moore added of Green’s parents. “I just want them to know that I appreciate that.”

Moore explained that he personally expressed as much during a conversation with the elder Greens.

“I want them to know, I told them this personally, but their son is obviously as big as it gets in this business right now, but I’m proud to call him a friend,” Moore said. “He’s a damn good friend and a damn good man.”

For Moore, it’s not just Green’s parents that should be proud of the man he is, but his fans too.

“All you guys that are fans of him and all you guys and gals that have kiddos that are fans of him, you should be damn proud that you do,” Moore said.

What to Know About Justin Moore’s Struggle With Alcohol

Moore’s comments came five months after he revealed that he’d be stepping away from the road for a brief period.

“I’ve made the decision to take some time to focus on my health. As a result, I’ll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows,” he wrote on social media. “This is the right decision for me and my family, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support.”

One month later, Moore told a Knoxville, Tennessee, crowd that his health hiatus had been for a 30-day rehab stint.

“My drinking got out of control,” he admitted. “I don’t say that to bring us down. We’re still going to do drinking songs, don’t get me wrong. But I let down my band and my crew, most importantly God, my family.”

“This is my 31st day sober,” Moore added. “I’m going to try and help as many people from this point forward till my last days on Earth, and hopefully set a much better example for my kiddos.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

