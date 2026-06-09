Country Star Makes Difficult Decision To Leave Tour: “This Is the Right Decision for Me and My Family”

Justin Moore has spent nearly two decades touring the country. First moving to Nashville during the early 2000s, the country singer found success thanks to songs like “Til My Last Day,” “Small Town USA,” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” Having charted over 20 songs throughout his career, the singer recently shocked fans when he announced he was stepping away from touring. With the singer scheduling shows throughout the rest of the year, he insisted it was the “right decision.”

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While a tough decision to make for any singer, Moore explained in an Instagram post that he needed to focus on his health. “I’ve made the decision to take some time to focus on my health. As a result, I’ll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows. This is the right decision for me and my family, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support.”

Without giving an exact return date, Moore wrote that he will return to the stage later this summer. “I look forward to getting back out there later this summer and doing what I love most.” Again, with the country singer already scheduling shows throughout the rest of 2026, his announcement caused thousands of fans to miss out.

[RELATED: 3 Songs That Show Justin Moore Deserves a Lot More Country Music Love]

Fans Shower Justin Moore In Love And Support

Gaining over 13,000 likes, fans didn’t care about having to wait to see Moore in concert. Many took a moment to offer the singer their love and support.

“Get well & may Jesus’s healing stripes be laid upon JM! YOU are SO Amazing Klein is too!! ARKANSAS THANKS.” “Take care of YOU brother and those kiddos and mama.” “Please take care of yourself and that beautiful family you have built. Your fans will be right here.” “We love you Justin! So glad you’re looking after yourself for you and your family! That comes first always!!” “Shows can always wait, sending love your way, dude.” “One of my favorite country music artists, I hope everything is ok…I’m glad Justin is taking care of himself, have seen him twice, fantastic shows. Get well soon.”

Throughout his journey in country music, Moore has always stayed mindful of his health and family. Although finding his footing in Nashville, the singer eventually moved back to Arkansas with his wife and children. At the time, he admitted that establishing roots in the city was never his intention.

Despite canceling several upcoming appearances, Moore remains optimistic about returning later this year. And fans will be waiting.

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)