“I Let Down My Band, My Crew, and Most Importantly God”: Country Star Returns to the Stage Sober After Rehab

Justin Moore has cut alcohol out of his life. During his recent concert in Knoxville, Illinois, the country singer revealed that he just got out of rehab.

“God has given me so much, between my wife and our four awesome kids, my family, a career like this,” Moore told the crowd. “I’m trying from this point forward to use my platform more than I ever have.”

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With that in mind, Moore admitted, “My drinking got out of control.”

“I don’t say that to bring us down. We’re still going to do drinking songs, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But I let down my band and my crew, most importantly God, my family.”

“I got a really good buddy who went through this as well. He always says he’s allergic to booze because he breaks out in handcuffs,” Moore continued. “Fortunately, I didn’t do that. I just became a complete dumb ass.”

It was then that Moore revealed that he’d just spent 30 days in rehab.

“This is my 31st day sober,” he said. “I’m going to try and help as many people from this point forward till my last days on Earth, and hopefully set a much better example for my kiddos.”

Next, Moore proceeded to play “Outlaws Like Me,” the title track of his sophomore LP, which was released in 2011.

“This is my favorite song that I’ve ever written. It kind of speaks to what we’re talking about here,” Moore said. “We’re still going to party after this. Just hang with me. I feel like I’m doing the right thing by my god. Everybody in there told me, ‘Dude, you go to go use this,’ so here we go.”

Justin Moore’s Touring Hiatus

Moore’s big reveal came the month after he announced that he would be taking some time off of touring.

“I’ve made the decision to take some time to focus on my health,” Moore wrote on Instagram at the time. “As a result, I’ll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows.”

He added, “This is the right decision for me and my family, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support.”

Moore’s Illinois show marked his first time back on stage since he stepped away.

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