How The Hues Corporation Inadvertently Took Disco to the Mainstream With This No. 1 Hit

When did disco begin? Well, like the origins of many other musical genres, it’s a bit hard to pin that exact moment down. But we have a pretty good idea of when the style went mainstream. That was when The Hues Corporation hit No. 1 with the song “Rock The Boat” in 1974.

The group, in conjunction with the writers, producers, and players who helped put the song together, didn’t realize that they were doing something revolutionary. Nonetheless, “Rock The Boat” helped launch a craze that would dominate music for the next several years.

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Corporation Takeover

If The Hues Corporation sounds like a funny name, well, it could have been even more bizarre. The group was briefly calling itself Children Of Howard Hughes. That’s when it was politely relayed to group manager Wally Holmes that such a name might bring legal ramifications upon them, which is why they switched it up.

The group was comprised of three singers, two male (St. Clair Lee and Fleming Williams) and one female (H. Ann Kelley). They formed in Las Vegas in 1969 and eventually worked their way into a record deal a few years later.

Holmes wrote “Rock The Boat” for their 1973 debut album Freedom For The Stallion. John Florez produced the song, and he had the idea to start the song with one of the refrains instead of a verse. Arranger Tom Sellers suggested the drum pattern played by session drummer Jim Gordon based on rhythms he’d heard in the Caribbean.

The “Boat’s” Second Voyage

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That might have been where the story ended, as “Rock The Boat” wasn’t originally chosen as a single. But the New York dance clubs that were beginning to pop up around the city started playing the track with regularity, often using two copies of the record to make it into a makeshift extended mix.

Once word got back to The Hues Corporation, Florez quickly put together a new mix of the song for single release. That’s the version that was sent to radio, and that’s the take that pushed it to No. 1 in 1974. In an interview with ClassicBands.com, St. Clair Lee put a fine point on what made the song so special:

“It was a song that you could do anything on. You could cuddle or you could get crazy if you wanted to. It was a love song without being a love song. But, it was a disco hit and it happened because of the discos.”

Behind the Lyrics of “Rock The Boat”

“Rock The Boat” doesn’t mince words at the start of the song, with the narrator calling out their lover about their wayward ways: “So I’d like to know where you got the notion/To rock the boat.” That sets the nautical theme that Fleming Williams, who sings lead on the track, carries throughout the verses.

Williams rhapsodizes about the “voyage of love” on which the two have embarked. “Like the rush of the wind and your arms have held me,” he claims. “Safe from a rolling sea.” He begs this person not to abandon him during the most difficult times: “Don’t let me drift away, my dear, when love can see me through.”

“Rockin’ Soul”, the follow-up single for The Hues Corporation, went to No. 18, but that’s mostly forgotten these days. Which is understandable. After all, “Rock The Boat”, their main calling card, introduced a genre to a pop music world that embraced it with open arms.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)