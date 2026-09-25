Paul McCartney Remembers the One Beatles Song He Wrote That John Lennon Complimented: “Only Once”

Even before the infamous Beatles breakup, the Fab Four had to navigate interpersonal dynamics that often bred contempt and competitiveness, particularly between the two principal songwriters, Paul McCartney and John Lennon. The prolific duo had plenty of respect for one another, much of which was established by becoming so close so quickly at such a young age. But they weren’t always forthcoming with their praise of the other—at least Lennon wasn’t.

In a 2018 interview with 60 Minutes, McCartney confirmed that he and Lennon had a competitive relationship when it came to their songwriting. If one musician came up with a particularly good track, the other would take it as motivation to write a better one. They were less interested in doling out compliments to the other, as made clear by McCartney’s memory that Lennon only complimented him once.

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The idea of Lennon only openly admiring McCartney’s work once during their tenure as bandmates seems ludicrous in hindsight, given the knowledge we have of McCartney’s tremendous cultural impact. Nevertheless, Lennon played his cards close to the chest—except when it came to “Here, There And Everywhere”.

John Lennon Praised Paul McCartney for This ‘Revolver’ Track

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Speaking to 60 Minutes, Paul McCartney put on a fake pained expression and said John Lennon only complimented him “once in that whole time,” as if to emphasize that he, too, thought the dynamic was strange in hindsight. McCartney remembered his bandmate listening to “Here, There, And Everywhere” and telling Macca, “‘That’s a really good song, lad. I love that song.’ And I was like, ‘Yes! He likes it!’ I’ve remembered it to this day. It’s pathetic, really,” he added with a smile.

In one of his final interviews before his death, Lennon told Playboy that “Here, There And Everywhere” was “Paul’s song completely, I believe,” adding that it was “one of my favorite songs of The Beatles.”

That McCartney would still remember Lennon’s praise decades later is hardly pathetic, nor is it surprising. Not only was the occasion rare, therefore making it more memorable. But Lennon was older than McCartney. When they met as teenagers, that kind of age difference seemed vast, with Lennon being massively influential to McCartney as the elder friend. To hear Lennon give such clear approval of one of McCartney’s original compositions would be like getting an older sibling you’re desperate to impress to crack a smile.

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