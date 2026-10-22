John Rich Asks Florida Governor to Make “Seminole Wind” the Official State Song in the Wake of John Anderson’s Death

John Rich is encouraging Florida to honor the late John Anderson in a special way. In a post to X, the Big & Rich singer implored Governor Ron DeSantis to make Anderson’s hit, “Seminole Wind,” the official state song.

“@RonDeSantis should consider making “Seminole Wind” the official state song of Florida,” Rich wrote. “John Anderson captured the spirit of this state in his song, and was a native born Floridian. Gov DeSantis, would you consider making that happen? A bunch of us would fly down if you would.”

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DeSantis has yet to respond to the ask. Stephen Foster’s “Old Folks at Home” has been Florida’s state song since 1935.

Rich’s ask came after her spoke out about Anderson’s death on social media, calling him “my favorite country artist of all time.”

“He loved Jesus, and his family and his country,” Rich wrote on X. “He was a massive influence on me in more ways that I can count. I love you, Uncle John.”

Rich also shared photos and videos of himself with Anderson, and followed up his initial post with another statement.

“Last night I was just in shock over losing John Anderson, now I feel like I’m gonna bust out crying,” he wrote. “This man was a giant in many ways, and someone I loved and admired deeply. He was fierce, but kind, rough, yet refined…He was living, breathing poetry. A truly great man.”

What to Know About John Anderson

Anderson died in his sleep on Oct. 21. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. The country legend was 71.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” a post to Anderson’s Instagram page read. “To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special.”

“We are completely heartbroken,” the post continued. “His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever.”

Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic