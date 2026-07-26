Kansas Almost Missed Recording What Became Their First Big Hit in 1976

In 1976, Kansas released “Carry On Wayward Son”. On their fourth studio album, Leftoverture, “Carry On Wayward Son” was written by band member Kerry Livgren. The song is the group’s fifth single, but their first to hit the Top 5.

“Carry On Wayward Son” says in part, “Though my eyes could see I still was a blind man / Though my mind could think I still was a mad man / I hear the voices when I’m dreaming / I can hear them say / Carry on my wayward son / There’ll be peace when you are done / Lay your weary head to rest / Don’t you cry no more.”

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Kansas was already putting the finishing touches on Leftoverture when Livgren brought them “Carry On Wayward Son”. They were not planning on adding any more songs, at least not until they heard what Livgren brought them. Band member Steve Walsh, who typically contributed some songs, admitted he had writer’s block. Livgren felt compelled to write more, bringing this song to the band just two days before they were going to start recording.

“I’ve got one more song that you might want to hear,” Livgren told the band. Fortunately, the other members liked it enough that it made it onto the record.

The Story Behind “Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas

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Livgren reveals that “Carry On Wayward Son” is a bit autobiographical for him and his personal journey at the time.

“I felt a profound urge to ‘Carry On’ and continue the search,” Livgren says. “I saw myself as the ‘Wayward Son,’ alienated from the ultimate reality, and yet striving to know it or him.”

Elsewhere in “Carry On Wayward Son”, the song says, “Carry on / You will always remember / Carry on / Nothing equals the splendor / Now your life’s no longer empty / Surely heaven waits for you.” The lyric would later become deeply personal to Livgren, although he couldn’t have predicted it at the time.

“The positive note at the end (‘surely heaven waits for you’) seemed strange and premature, but I felt impelled to include it in the lyrics,” Livgren says. “It proved to be prophetic.”

After “Carry On Wayward Son”, it took Kansas three more years until they had another hit single, with “Dust In The Wind”. “Fight With Fire”, out in 1983, became the band’s final Top 5 single.

“Carry On Wayward Son” was later recorded by the heavy metal band Anthrax in 2016 for their For All Kings album.

Photo by Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.