Remember This Scathing Dolly Parton Track She Wrote in Response to Tabloid Gossip?

Since her career began in the early 1960s, Dolly Parton has built her reputation on misconceptions about pretty, petite, buxom blondes. She has leaned into every stereotype about stupid, vain women and countered with, “Actually, I’m a smart, kind person who just so happens to be hot. And you are?” But in 1976, Dolly Parton couldn’t help but respond to particularly nasty tabloid gossip that had begun circulating about her and her loved ones.

Dolly Parton released an uncharacteristically scathing track called “Shattered Image” on her seventeenth studio album, All I Can Do. The song was the third single from the album but failed to chart, overshadowed by the title track, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

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Still, it serves as a powerful reminder that the most dangerous women are the ones you underestimate. Parton swept the dirt off her shoulders, straightened her sequin bodice, and delivered a cutthroat “bless your heart” with lines like “If you live in a glass house, don’t throw stones / Don’t shatter my image ‘til you look at your own.”

Dolly Parton Can Tolerate the Tabloids, but She Has Boundaries

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Despite her larger-than-life personality, Dolly Parton has done an exceptional job of keeping her private and public lives separate. Her late husband, Carl Dean, undoubtedly helped with this venture by refusing to participate in the glitz and glam of the music industry early on in his wife’s career. Even when tabloids suggested that Dean wasn’t even real or that Parton was having affairs, the country singer was able to roll those insults right off her back.

But she has limits. In her 2020 book, Songteller, Parton wrote (via SongFacts), “There are a lot of stories about me in the tabloids. I always say that they are based on some thread of truth. But usually it’s so frayed by the time they got done with it, you don’t hardly even recognize it. I don’t mind what they say about me, as much as I do when it hurts other people I know. I hate that—I can handle it myself. But I hate it when they drag other people into it.”

Decades earlier, Dolly Parton said “Shattered Image” didn’t necessarily have to be about the tabloids just because that’s what she was writing about. “It’s about your next-door neighbor,” she said in a 2002 interview. “It’s like everybody’s always throwing rocks at you, living in their own glass houses. So, I thought it was commercial. I just always loved the song. When I first wrote it, I had a feeling about that song, years and years ago, because I loved that little Cajun feel.”

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