Legendary Folk Singer Who Scored Four No. 1 Hits and Once Shared the Stage With the Rolling Stones Dead at 81

Getting the chance to perform alongside Mick Jagger would be a dream for most singers and musicians. It could possibly be the highlight of their careers. But for Johnny McEvoy, it was a single memory in a sea of unforgettable performances that spanned over 60 years. And throughout that time, he released hits like “Nora” and “Mursheen Durkin.” While never losing his passion for music, sadly, McEvoy passed away at 81.

The news of McEvoy’s passing was shared by his children, Jonathan and Alice. Releasing a statement, the family explained how the singer passed away peacefully. And while they knew folk music would forever remember his voice, to them – he was way more. “Dad’s music meant so much to so many people, but to us, he was just Dad. We’re so grateful for all the love shown to him over the years.”

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Grateful for the kind message and support they received over the last few days, the McEvoy family explained that the funeral will be a private affair. Only allowing those closest to the singer to attend, the family hoped that fans would celebrate the legacy of McEvoy by playing their favorite track.

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The Night Johnny McEvoy Got A Taste Of Rock And Roll

As for his career, McEvoy shared what it was like to stand under the spotlight with Jagger. In his 2017 memoir, My Songs, My Stories, My Life In Music, the singer recalled being part of the duo The Ramblers Two with Michael Crotty during the early 1960s. At the time, the pair learned that the Rolling Stones would be performing at Dublin’s Adelphi cinema. And that news came with more than a ticket.

“My manager called me one day and said, ‘The Rolling Stones are in town – would you be interested in going on and doing an opening spot?’ Of course, I jumped at the idea, full of bravado, and we went in.”

It wasn’t until kicking off the show that McEvoy felt the weight of the moment. “A gurrier threw a punch at Jagger. Ashtrays were ripped off the seats and thrown, ­Jagger got hit by one in the corner of his eye. It was wild.”

For McEvoy, his career led him to folk music, but his passion went far beyond a single genre. “I just liked music – folk and country. Hank Williams inspired me in a lot of ways, the most important was the words in the songs. His pronunciation of the words. He was a hillbilly. He was a massive star. They were the songs I was listening to all the time.”

Inspired by the storytelling of Williams, McEvoy spent his career sharing stories of his own. And now, they will carry his legacy into the next generation.

(Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)