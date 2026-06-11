“His Voice Is as Strong as Ever”: Watch Mick Jagger Turn an Ordinary Pub Night Into an Unforgettable Live Performance

In July, the Rolling Stones will release their newest album in three years, Foreign Tongues. Already sharing the lead single, “In the Stars”, with fans, the band has spent the last several weeks promoting the album. But throughout the marketing process, Mick Jagger apparently found time to visit the famed Oriel College. Although a guest, the legendary singer couldn’t help but find the spotlight when he shocked students at a local pub with an impromptu performance they will never forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

Every week, the Half Moon in St. Clements hosts a folk session for aspiring artists. While the pub has heard some good performances over the years, nothing compared to seeing Jagger take the stage. And needing the perfect traditional song, he turned to the classic “Handsome Molly.”

Using the word stage to describe the atmosphere of the Half Moon might be a little much. Looking at the video, it seemed that the performance came shortly after a hearty meal. And there are more than a few empty glasses on the table. Yet, when combining good food with endless spirits, it didn’t take much convincing for Jagger to join the fun. And judging by the reaction from those in attendance, nobody minded.

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Mick Jagger Still Rocking At 82

Already climbing over 32,000 likes, fans considered the sudden performance a cherished memory for those who found themselves in attendance. Others commented:

“His voice is as strong as ever. An icon – just a bloody icon.” “Mick is aging gracefully and having the time of his life.” “Ffs. I mean WHAT??? If you were in that pub at that moment – you would know you had lived a good life.” “He sings it with such expression, his communication in this small room is great to see.” “Still wowing crowds large and small at 82!”

While the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, Jagger has occasionally released a solo album. Throughout his legacy, he recorded four albums under his name. The last, Goddess in the Doorway, hit the airwaves in 2001. But in 1993, Jagger put the final touches on Wandering Spirit and “Handsome Molly.”

It didn’t take long before songs like “Sweet Thing,” “Think,” and “Use Me” climbed the charts. For “Handsome Molly,” it became somewhat of a forgotten gem. But thanks to Jagger, the song found a new audience inside a packed Oxford pub.

(Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)