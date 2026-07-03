Luther Vandross’ First Pop Hit in 1981 Brought Him Out of the Background for Good

Luther Vandross enjoyed a monumental solo career, one that likely would have continued its ascension were it not for his way-too-soon death in 2005 at only 54 years old. It’s amazing to think that it took him an extended amount of time before he had the chance to go solo.

Vandross was already 30 years old when he was able to claim his first solo hit. This instant classic proved that he was more than ready for his close-up.

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Supporting the Stars

Throughout the entirety of the 70s, Luther Vandross experienced several brushes with greatness. But it usually came as the voice behind the established names. Even though he was accomplished as a singer, songwriter, and arranger, he never really earned the chance to record on his own during that decade.

Some might argue that Vandross didn’t take the initiative to make that move into solo territory. Legend has it that Roberta Flack once fired him in the mid-70s because she saw the immense talent within him that hadn’t yet earned the spotlight. She was trying to force his hand for his own good.

Vandross’ vocal and arranging skills heavily influenced David Bowie’s Philly soul homage album Young Americans. He was also all over Chic’s 70s disco hits. All those vocal sessions came while he was developing his skills as a songwriter, most notably penning a song for the musical The Wiz. Respected as he was among those who worked with him, he still spent the 70s buried deep in the album credits instead of on the marquee.

His Big Break

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Vandross’ first taste of being out in front came as the leader of the band simply named Luther. That group released a couple of late-70s albums that included a few minor R&B hits. In 1980, his performances on a pair of songs by the disco collective Change earned him solid exposure as well.

Finally, in 1981, Vandross financed his own demo with money he’d saved from all his various side projects. One of the songs on that demo was a gliding mid-tempo track called “Never Too Much”.

When Epic Records heard the demo, they jumped at the chance to sign him. On top of that, they urged him to make “Never Too Much” his debut solo single. As it turned out, that song would not only blow up on R&B radio, but it would also introduced Vandross to pop audiences as well.

“Much” Ado

Considering he’d worked with a myriad of top session players over the years, Vandross had no trouble assembling an outstanding team to put together his debut album, which would be named after the lead single. He and his collaborators concocted a sound that left behind the somewhat repetitive nature of disco beats for a more rhythmically-nuanced approach. It’s no surprise that “Never Too Much” often gets played on Yacht Rock formats for that reason.

Vandross also wrote melodically rich tunes, all the better for his silky voice to caress. “Never Too Much” topped the soul charts upon its release in 1981. And pop audiences loved it as well, making Luther Vandross a Top 40 pop star (peak of No. 33) on his better-late-than-never solo debut.

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