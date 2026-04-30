Lyle Lovett & The Creative Spirit of Austin

In episode three of The Sound of Texas, we head to Austin with Lyle Lovett, a highly decorated artist who has spent his career defying genre and defining a sound entirely his own.

We start at Guero’s Taco Bar, a South Congress neighborhood institution and favorite of Lyle’s. From there, we visit The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria, a lakeside museum and sculpture garden that captures a different side of Austin’s creative energy. We then step into Texas Traditions, where master bootmaker Lee Miller walks us through the craft behind the state’s most iconic footwear. We close out at The Cactus Cafe, a storied room that has hosted its share of legends and continues to be a proving ground for the next generation of Texas musicians.