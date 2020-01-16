With the Mackie EM-USB condenser microphone, you can get down to recording, live streaming, podcasts, and online content creation quickly, without requiring a separate audio interface. Connecting directly to your laptop or mobile recording device using USB-C and featuring a built-in headphone output with independent volume control, the EM-USB offers audio reproduction rivaling mics many times more expensive. It also provides controls for main input gain and mute. The included mic clip, tripod mount, and USB-C cable make it easy to capture great recordings anywhere.﻿Available in January 2020, the EM-89D carries a US MAP of $69.99; the EM-91C is priced at $79.99 US MAP; and the EM-USB is available at $149.99 US MAP.

For more information about Mackie EleMent Series professional microphones, visit www.mackie.com/element.