One Year Ago Today, We Said Goodbye to the Grand Ole Opry Frequent Flyer and “Queen of Country Soul”

Country music lost one if its icons on this day (August 1) in 2025, when Grammy-winning trailblazer Jeannie Seely died of an intestinal infection at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

She was 85 years old. Today, we remember her extraordinary life and career.

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How Jeannie Seely Broke the “Gingham Curtain”

Perhaps country music’s most sacrosanct space, the Grand Ole Opry has undergone multiple evolutions since its 1925 inception.

Until the late 1960s, all performers had to abide by a strict dress code known as the “gingham curtain”—suits and boots only for the men; dresses for the women (gingham print encouraged).

Jeannie Seely was unaware of these guidelines when she accepted an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry’s ranks in 1967. Indeed, the “Don’t Touch Me” singer initially didn’t believe then-Opry manager Ott Devine was serious when he called her into his office to inform her that she couldn’t perform wearing a miniskirt.

“I said, ‘I never heard that rule.’ Finally, I made a deal with him,” Seely recalled in Mary A. Bufwack’s 1993 book Finding Her Voice. “I said, ‘Okay, if you don’t let anybody in the front door with a miniskirt on, I won’t come in the back door with one on.”

Unable to enforce the same wardrobe limitations in the audience, the Opry relaxed its standards.

Rather than change to conform to Nashville, Jeannie Seely instead changed Nashville forever—a common theme throughout her six-decade career.

She would also become the first woman to regularly host Grand Ole Opry segments.

An Opry Mainstay—Right up Until Her Death

In February 2026, Jeannie Seely took the stage for her 5,397th Opry performance—more than any other performer in the institution’s 100-year history.

Generally considered country music’s oldest living female singer, Seely kept her finger on the pulse of modern country music listeners. Beginning in 2018, she hosted the popular weekly classic country music program Sundays with Seely on SiriusXM until her death.

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Getting Started in Hollywood

Born July 6, 1940, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, Marilyn Jeanne Seely began her performing career at age 11 on local radio stations.

After growing weary of the harsh Appalachian winters, she moved to California in 1961. Once there—when she wasn’t working as a secretary for Imperial Records—Seely wrote songs for Four Star Music and appeared regularly on the Hollywood Jamboree series alongside a then-unknown Glen Campbell.

Seely’s songwriting helped her land a recording contract at Challenge Records. Releasing a couple of regional hit singles led to a West Coast tour, where she first met country singer-songwriter (and future husband) Hank Cochran.

A Country Music Legend

In 1964, Jeannie Seely earned the most promising female artist honor from the Country and Western Academy (now the Academy of Country Music).

At the encouragement of both Cochran and country singer Dottie West, Seely moved to Nashville in 1965 and inked a deal with Monument Records.

A year later, she broke through with her signature song, “Don’t Touch Me”.

Written by Cochran, “Don’t Touch Me” skyrocketed to number two on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The song also earned Seely her only career Grammy Award, for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

[RELATED: Exclusive: Jeannie Seely Shares 5 Classic Country Career Memories—Including Wearing a Tablecloth on Stage]

Along with several more Top 10 and 20 solo hits, Seely formed a successful musical partnership with Jack Greene. In 1969, they scored a number-two hit with “Wish I Didn’t Have to Miss You”.

Continuing to record music well into her 80s, Jeannie Seely also starred in stage productions of Always, Patsy Cline, The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas and Could It Be Love.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images