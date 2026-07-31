On This Day in 1971, James Taylor Went No. 1 With a Song His Friend Wrote in Response To “Fire and Rain”

On this day (July 31) in 1971, James Taylor went to No. 1 with “You’ve Got a Friend.” It went on to become one of his best-known songs. While he was a prolific songwriter, he didn’t pen this hit. Instead, his friend and musical collaborator Carole King wrote it. Taylor’s 1970 hit “Fire and Rain” inspired the song’s lyrics.

Taylor was the first to record “You’ve Got a Friend.” He cut the song for his album Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon. The recording features King on piano and Joni Mitchell on backing vocals. Days after they finished that version, King recorded it for her breakout album Tapestry. James sang backing vocals on her recording.

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King was the first to release the song. Tapestry was released in February 1971. Taylor’s album dropped in April, and he released “You’ve Got a Friend” around the same time.

James Taylor Wasn’t Sure About Recording “You’ve Got a Friend”

According to Songfacts, James Taylor was familiar with “You’ve Got a Friend.” He heard it for the first time in November 1970, when Carole King opened for him at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. She had written the song for her next album and performed it during sound check. Taylor was in the venue’s balcony listening.

Fast forward to the sessions for Mudslide Slim. Taylor had recorded two songs and still had a little studio time left for the day. Producer Peter Asher suggested that he try “You’ve Got a Friend.” He liked the song, so he gave it a shot. After he and the band played the song, he thought it sounded great. Moreover, it sounded like a hit. That made him hesitate. He didn’t want to take a hit away from King. Asher called King and got her blessing, and the rest is history.

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Taylor recording the song makes a certain kind of sense. His 1970 hit “Fire and Rain” inspired King to write “You’ve Got a Friend.” In that song, Taylor sings, “I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend.” King’s response was a musical pledge of unconditional friendship.

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