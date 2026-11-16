Paul McCartney Celebrates Historic Grammy Milestone Nearly Six Decades After His First Nomination

While 2027 was still a few weeks away, the Grammy Awards went ahead and announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony. Leading the nominations was Raye, who scored an impressive 11 nominations. They included Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. But for Paul McCartney, he found himself extending his legacy once again when he landed three nominations. Although not coming close to Raye, McCartney’s latest nominations brought his total to 86.

With a career dating back to the 1950s, McCartney’s time in the spotlight included a solo career and being a founding member of the Beatles. Leading the British Invasion, the singer watched his talents take him beyond Liverpool as he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Once as a member of the Beatles. And the second as a solo artist. His solo career included nearly two dozen studio albums. His latest, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, was released just a few months ago in May.

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Aside from peaking at No. 1 on the UK Albums and No. 5 on the US Billboard 200, the album brought McCartney the chance to add a few more accolades to his career. Looking at the nominations, he was placed on the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album list for his newest album. As for those who competed against the icon, the category highlighted:

Good Grief – Sara Bareilles

The Boys of Dungeon Lane -Paul McCartney

Better Broken– Sarah McLachlan

An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.

Whatever’s Clever! – Charlie Puth

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[RELATED: Remember When Paul McCartney Released His First Solo Single in 1971?]

Paul McCartney Goes Beyond ‘The Boys Of Dungeon Lane’

Although The Boys of Dungeon Lane was only nominated in the single category, McCartney snagged two more. His second was for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording. He was nominated thanks to The Man on the Run. But he wasn’t the only legend in the category, which also featured Dolly Parton.

Future Boy– Michael J. Fox

The Look – Michelle Obama

The Man on the Run – Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

Remix Meditation – Lil Jon

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton

Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry

McCartney’s last, and 86th, nomination was in the Best Music Film category. Just like before, the list was full of stars.

To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World – Earth, Wind & Fire

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour – Billie Eilish

Man on the Run – Paul McCartney

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Baz Luhrmann, Jeremy Castro, Matthew Gross, Colin Smeeton, Schuyler Weiss

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story – Ally Pankiw, Dan Levy, Christina Piovesan

At 84, McCartney had already accomplished more than most artists could ever dream of. But with three nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards, it appeared his legendary career wasn’t over just yet.

(Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)