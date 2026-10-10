Remember When Paul McCartney Released His First Solo Single in 1971?

Paul McCartney made quite a name for himself as a member of The Beatles. But after The Beatles disbanded in 1970, he still had a lot of music he wanted to make. McCartney later formed Wings, alongside his wife, Linda McCartney, and Denny Laine. But Paul McCartney also wanted to release music on his own, which he did, with plenty of success.

In 1971, Paul McCartney released “Another Day” as his debut solo single. The song, written by Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney, did not appear on an album. Still, the song became an instant hit, reaching the Top 5 in both his native United Kingdom and the United States.

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Interestingly, Paul McCartney originally intended to include “Another Day” on Ram, his debut solo album, which was released in 1971 (although it is credited to both Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney). Instead, Paul McCartney opted to release “Another Day” as his first single, without putting it on a record.

The Story Behind “Another Day” by Paul McCartney

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“Another Day” starts with, “Every day, she takes a morning bath, she wets her hair / Wraps a towel around her as she’s heading for the bedroom chair. It’s just another day.”

“Think ‘Eleanor Rigby’ meets Hitchcock’s Rear Window,” Paul McCartney explains. “For, much as I hate to admit it, there is indeed a voyeuristic aspect to this song. Like many writers, I really am a bit of a voyeur; if there’s a lit window and there’s someone in it, I will watch them. Hands up, guilty. It’s a very, very natural thing.”

“In a strange way, I may be interested in this subject matter because I get stared at quite a lot myself,” he continues. “It’s because I have a recognizable face. It happens in the underground, on the subway, which I take when I can. You don’t think people are looking at you until a little bit later, and you realize they were. Of course, I’m also looking back at them too. So I get to experience this from both sides.”

“Another Day” became the beginning of a very successful solo career for Paul McCartney. After “Another Day”, he released “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey”, the debut single from Ram. That song became a No. 1 single in the United States. His other singles include “My Love”, “Live And Let Die”, and “Band On The Run”, among others.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns